Bus travel for women in Karnataka will be free for next 10 years:Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Karnataka transport minister Ramalinga Reddy clarified that the Shakti scheme will be implemented in the state for upcoming 10 years. The response came after speculations on social media about scrapping the free bus travel for women soon and he denied the rumors.

Speaking to the reporters, Reddy said, “I would like to tell the people of Karnataka, especially the school children, that some people are spreading fake news saying that one of the polls guarantees ‘Shakti’ scheme will be stopped. Trusting the rumors, some people went to ask for a bus pass. The Shakti scheme will be there for the next 10 years in Karnataka.” He also said that a few people from the specific party are trying to damage the party image by spreading fake news.

According to the Karnataka transport department, 16.73 crore women passengers had travelled in all four state run road transportations in the first month out of which around 70 lakh women travelled on July 4 alone. Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) buses saw the highest women passengers in the first month as over five crore women took a ride in these buses at Karnataka’s capital. If a ticket value in the first month for women passengers is considered, it costed Rs. 401 crores to the Karnataka government, stressed the transport department. All four transport corporations together have even run extra daily services to meet the demand.

The Shakti scheme applies only on the ordinary state run bus services of Karnataka. Airavat, Airavat Club Class, Airavat Gold Class, Ambari, Ambari Dream Class, Ambari Utsav, Fly Bus, Vayu Vajra, Vajra, Non-AC Sleeper, Rajahamsa and EV Power Plus AC buses are excluded in this scheme. The scheme doesn’t apply to those buses which travel outside the state. Shakti scheme is one of the Congress’ five poll promises ahead of assembly elections in the state.

