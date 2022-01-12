Bus Travelling from Sigandur to Kollur topples, Many Injured

Kundapur: A private bus travelling from Sigandur to Kollur overturned at Kollur on January 12 evening after the driver lost control over the vehicle.

During the incident, forty passengers were travelling from Sigandur to Kollur. 22 passengers sustained minor injuries and six passengers were severely injured. All the injured are shifted to the Manipal Hospital.

All Injured passengers are from Mulabagilu, Kolar District.

A case has been registered in the Kollur Police station.