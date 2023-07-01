Buses using Shrill Horns, Illegal Parking, 2-Wheelers Riders Flouting Rules etc heard at Phone-In Programme held on Saturday 1 July 2023 addressed by police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain

Mangaluru: After the First Phone-In programme initiated by the police commissioner Kuldeep Kumar R Jain on 3 June 2023, the Mangaluru Police Commissioner held yet another phone-in programme on Saturday 1 July 2023 from 10 am to 11 am. During the programme, 32 people called and reported the civic issues/ traffic issues directly to the Police Commissioner.

The police phone-in programme was the initiative of the former Police commissioner M Chandrashekar during the year 2016, which went on to complete 100 programmes during his tenure. Later the programme was continued further by police commissioners Sandeep Patil and Dr Harsha. However, the phone-in programme was discontinued post the police firing incident in 2019 in Mangaluru. Four years later, the present Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar Jain decided to resume the Phone-In programme, to resolve the problems faced by the public, either related to traffic or other civic issues, under the City Police Commissionerate limits.

A person from Krishnapur in Surathkal complained that minors are riding two-wheelers without helmets and there are numerous instances of triple riding as well. Reacting to this, the police commissioner said, “We have already fixed high-quality CCTV cameras in the city. If traffic rules are violated, we will bookcases. In case of minors, additional counselling will be made.”

A senior citizen said that the seats reserved for senior citizens in private buses are always occupied by youth and even on requests, the seats are not vacated. The police commissioner assured us to look into the matter. Another caller complained about the shrill horns used in the private buses. In response, the police commissioner said that police are already in the process of removing such horns from the city buses.

Many people complained about youth using loud silencers in vehicles. The police commissioner said that special drives have been carried out to spot such offences. Few others complained about vehicles using high-beam headlights at night, a few requested the police to clear old vehicles parked near police stations. A caller activist said the old junk/accident vehicles parked on St Ann’s premises are leading to safety hazards and could spread Dengue/malaria disease. The commissioner said that the old vehicles will be cleared after obtaining the necessary permission from the court”

The funniest question that a person complained about was that Antony Waste Handling Cell firm employees are not hauling the garbage. everyday, which creates stink and also spreads diseases. In reply the police commissioner said that the best place to call is MCC and not the police. There were many other complaints regarding illegal parking, commercial buildings using public parking spaces for their purposes, two-wheeler riders at night riding without helmets, triple riding, rash putting others at risk etc- and the police commissioner assured of taking action.

DCP (Crime & Traffic) Dinesh Kumar, DCP (Law & Order) Anshu Kumar, ACP Traffic Ms Geetha Kulkarni among other police personnel were present during the press meet.

