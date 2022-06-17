Buses vandalised, stones pelted in UP districts



Lucknow: Roadways buses were vandalised in Uttar Pradesh’s Firozabad on Friday as mobs protesting against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme went on rampage.

Youths protesting against the short-term contract scheme in armed forces, pelted stones and damaged government properties.

In Mathura, the protesters also pelted stones and damaged shops and vehicles.

In Ballia, violence continued as protesters, after setting bogies of a train on fire, moved out of the railway station and damaged kiosks and vehicles.

Incidents of stone pelting were also reported from Varanasi bus station.

Additional Director General law and order Prashant Kumar said that the situation was being closely monitored and the police had been tasked to take strict action against the offenders.