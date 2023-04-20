Business progress lies in HR Transformation – Ananth Prabhu

Mangaluru: The National Level Conference on the theme “HR Transformation – The Future is now” organized by the School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya, Mangalore in association with the National Institute of Personnel Management (NIPM) Mangalore chapter and Internal Quality Assurance Cell (IQAC) of the college was inaugurated by Mr Ananth Prabhu G, Professor and Principal Investigator, Sahyadri College of Engineering and Management and Cyber Law and Security Expert on April 20 at 10.00 am.

During his inaugural address, Dr Ananth Prabhu highlighted the significant shift in Human Resource Management culture in the wake of the COVID pandemic. He stressed the importance of adapting to technological advancements and staying informed about current affairs to stand out from the crowd. According to Dr Prabhu, reinventing HR management has become a top priority, he offered four key takeaways for participants and they are, Creating a positive workforce by maintaining a healthy work environment: both psychologically and physically, Keeping up with digitalization and Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) practices in HR systems, Understanding the significance of Artificial intelligence technologies, such as Chat GPT, in recruitment, employee engagement, training and development, performance management and predictive analysis and recognizing the growth potential of auto-pilot systems currently entering the market.

In her presidential address, Dr Jennis Mary, Vice Principal of the college, encouraged future HR managers to envision a new work society by creating sustainable work environments that prioritize creative and critical thinking skills in an Artificial Intelligence-driven world.

Ms Jinsa Joseph, Assistant Professor introduced the theme of the conference. Ms Anjaline Ebinazar Welcomed the gathering. Ms Devika, Student Convenor delivered the vote of thanks.

