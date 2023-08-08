Businessman in his bid to purchase a lorry loses over Rs 5 lakh

Puttur: A businessman from Puttur has lost over Rs 5 lakh in his attempt to purchase a lorry, the information of which was posted on an online portal.

In a complaint to the Cyber Economic and Narcotic Crime Station on August 3, Imran Khan, owner of New Nandini Lime firm of Puttur, said he received a link on his mobile phone. On pressing the link, he was included in the “Shree Dev Truck Sell” WhatsApp group, which had information of lorries on sale.

When Khan sought information about a lorry, the WhatsApp group admin asked the former to pay Rs 21,240 for the information.

Following transfer of the amount on January 24, the admin asked Khan to see the vehicle in Rajahmundry in Andhra Pradesh.

On seeing the lorry at the terminal in Rajahmundry, Khan agreed to buy the lorry at Rs 10.25 lakh. The group admin asked him to transfer Rs 5 lakh online for documentation of the vehicle.

Khan transferred Rs 2 lakh and Rs 3 lakh on January 27 from his HDFC account to the Kotak Mahindra account of the group admin. When Khan asked for the lorry, the latter asked him to call after two days.

When he called two days later, the group admin gave other reasons for the delay in delivering the lorry to Khan.

Khan has accused the group admin of failing to return Rs 5.21 lakh and thus cheating him.

The CEN police registered Khan’s complaint under Section 66(D) of Information Technology Act and under Section 420 of Indian Penal Code.

