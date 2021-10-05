Spread the love



















Businessman’s Son Severely Injured as Pistol goes off accidentally at Morgans Gate

Mangaluru: In a shocking incident, a 15-year-old boy was severely injured after his father’s pistol went off accidentally, at Morgans Gate here, on October 5.

The injured has been identified as Sudheendra (15), son of Rajesh Prabhu from Morgans Gate. He is a student of St Rita’s English medium School Casia.

According to sources, On October 5 evening two of the workers came to Rajesh Prabhu, the owner of Vaishnavi Express Cargo for their salary, during which there was an argument between Rajesh and his staff. In a fit of rage when Rajesh pulled out his pistol two shots were accidentally fired. One of the bullets hit Rajesh’s son Sudheendra who was nearby. Sudheendra was rushed to Unity Hospital, where his condition is said to be critical.

Police commissioner Shashi Kumar along with other police officers visited the spot and the hospital.

