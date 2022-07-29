Busy Friday Evening Looks Deserted as Businesses Shut at 6pm in the City

Busy Friday Evening Looks Deserted as Businesses Shut at 6 pm, as per orders from DC Dr Rajendra KV

Mangaluru: Life on a Friday evening came to a standstill and the City roads packed with traffic wore a deserted look after the businesses were shut at 6 pm. Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V has directed the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) and Gram Panchayats in Dakshina Kannada district to keep all the shops and business establishments shut from 6 pm to 6 am starting on Friday 29 July till August 1.

Apart from the closing of shops at 6 pm, Section 144 has been clamped in five taluks However, Emergency services/hospital/medical shops are exempted and can be operated during this period. Even a few eatery places were open past 6 pm, and doing brisk business in carry-outs, delivered by the Zomato and Swiggy boys.

This decision was taken in the wake of the recent murder of BJP Yuva Morcha member Praveen Nettaru, followed by killing of Mohammed Fazil in the district, the prohibitory order has been issued as a measure to check any untoward incident in the district.

Due to the late announcement by district administration around 3 pm or so on Friday, did put people to inconvenience and business owners fumed since they lost a good income on a Friday night. Mall shoppers were also disappointed, and so also the guzzlers heading to watering holes.

Prohibitory orders have been clamped in the city following back-to-back murders of two people belonging to different communities in the last couple of days. While BJP Yuva Morcha activist Praveen Nettaru was hacked to death on Tuesday night, Mohammed Fazil was murdered by four unknown assailants on Thursday night. Two residents of Bellare have been arrested in connection with Nettaru’s murder, investigation is on to nab the assailants of Fazil. Meanwhile, a large number of people took part in the funeral procession of Fazil here today.

Security has been beefed up in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts in view of the tense situation. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said he would hold a meeting with senior police officials to review the security situation in 55 places along the Karnataka-Kerala border. Schools and colleges in Surathkal, Bajpe, Mulki and Panambur police station limits remained closed today.

Like this: Like Loading...