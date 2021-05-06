Spread the love



















Button Pressing Robots

Eyes gently closed, engrossed in a dreamless night

Opened at the devil staring at our faces.

Legs begging for rest at the endless queues

As money turned into mere paper pieces.

They died protecting us from the enemy without,

Enemy that entered the nation right under their noses.

Yet they shout and praise at their hollow promises and

At his unbeaten 56 inch chest, we bow and sing praises.

We were told mushrooms were the secret of his energy

While the common man couldn’t lay his hands on rotis.

That he loved mangoes; the ripe ones right from the trees.

While we burnt the dried wood unfreezing our bodies.

We danced beating drums as places of worships were built,

As metals were melted, forming sky-touching statutes.

While Gods laughed at us within our heart as we fought

And The Iron Man turned away within his quiet grave.

Without second thought, were beaten black and blue,

As activists, farmers, students spoke for their rights

We were branded as we spoke of thoughts rational

As rice bag converts and anti-nationals

Every moment you spoke to us, we heard you eagerly

Waiting for our new task with diyas, plates and taalis.

We followed every directive, every order without fail

We even sang “Go Corona Go” welcoming the second wave.

A mud bath, a conch, a papad will keep it away

Yes we agreed and danced to the tunes of death.

Hugged the virus shunning the only lifelines we had;

Social distance, a hand wash and a mask.

We danced we rejoiced we bathed in your victories

As crematoriums lined up with cold dead bodies.

Gasping for colourless air, for that precious oxygen

Mere numbers on the graphs piling up the mountain.

And yet blind we are to all this with blurry vision

Right under our big black eyeballs as all this unfolds.

As programmed, we will press your buttons and

Fret not, for we will forget this all very soon.

About The Author



Sydney Billford Monteiro

Sydney Billford Monteiro was born and brought up in Mangalore, Karnataka. An HR by profession, he has a Masters in Social Work and is working for the Hospitality Industry in Bangalore. He is an avid reader of Crime Thrillers, Mystery novels, and Science books. Creative writing and poetry is his passion.

He loves exploring the world of stories. His favourite pastime is experimenting with real-life events, creating characters, and turning them into engaging storylines.

Apart from reading and writing the author loves football; his favourite game and watching movies that depict unusual concepts and real-life events.

He also loves to have a healthy debate over a scientific idea.

