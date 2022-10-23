Buy Food! Give Scrap! Support Milagres & Bejai Churches to Raise Funds to Mark ‘Mission Sunday’

Mangaluru: Today, 23 October 2022 Catholic Churches across the globe, including Mangaluru observe ‘ WORLD MISSION SUNDAY’. In 1926, Pope Pius XI established an annual collection for the missionary work of the Church worldwide called “World Mission Sunday.” World Mission Sunday, organized by the Society for the Propagation of the Faith, is a day set aside for Catholics worldwide to recommit themselves to the Church’s missionary activity through prayer and sacrifice. As described by Pope John Paul II, World Mission Sunday is “an important day in the life of the Church because it teaches how to give: as an offering made to God, in the Eucharistic celebration and for all the missions of the world”.

The Society for the Propagation of the Faith is entrusted with the promotion of World Mission Sunday, collection of the proceeds, and distribution of the proceeds. Thousands of mission dioceses receive regular annual assistance from the funds collected! Each year, these mission dioceses submit requests to the Pontifical Mission Societies for assistance with catechetical programs, seminaries, the work of religious communities, communication, transportation, the building of chapels, churches, orphanages, and schools, and the list goes on. Then, the national directors of the Society for the Propagation of the Faith of every country gather to vote on these requests, matching the funds available with the greatest needs. These funds are then distributed in their entirety to mission dioceses throughout the world.

Every year, the needs of the Catholic Church in mission dioceses grow– new dioceses are formed, new seminaries are opened because of the growing number of young men hearing Christ’s call to follow Him as priests, areas devastated by war or natural disaster are rebuilt, and other long-suppressed areas are opening up to hear the message of Christ and His Church. That is why the involvement and commitment of Catholics from around the world are so urgently needed.

FOOD FEST & GARAGE SALE by OUR LADY of MILAGRES CHURCH, MANGALURU :

To raise funds for the ‘ MISSION SUNDAY’, members of the Indian Catholic Youth Movement (ICYM) of Milagres Church and Pastoral Committee have organized a ‘FOOD FEST’ going on now until 6 November, and GARAGE SALE will be held on 30 October and 6 November, and the funds collected from these projects will be donated to the Mangaluru Catholic Diocese to help the needy. Lightly Used or unused clothes or household articles could be dropped off at the Church office before 30 October for the good cause.

Volunteers of ICYM have set up booths in Milagres Church premises where they were requesting the Catholic faithful to patronize the Food Fest by buying tickets for various kinds of delicious homemade delicacies of Pork, Chicken etc, which will be handed over on 6 November from 8 am till 11 am at the stalls which will be set up in the Church parking lot. Pre-Orders for food items like Pork Indaad, Pork Bafat, Pork Chilly, Pork Roast, Pork Sorpotel, Chicken Ghee Roast, Chicken Biryani, Chicken Gravy, Appam, Sannas etc. If you missed pre-orders after Church mass, you can call and order during Church office hours at 8277939368 or contact your ward Gurkars for the needful. Bon Appetit!

ST FRANCIS XAVIER CHURCH-BEJAI TO COLLECT SCRAP before 31 OCTOBER for the GOOD CAUSE :

St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, Mangaluru has come up with a unique concept, to clear scrap collected at home, and at the same time raise funds from it, to help the poor and needy. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Rev Fr J B Saldanha, parish priest of the Bejai church, and public relations officer (PRO) of the diocese of Mangalore, said, “The idea of collecting funds by selling scrap came from the younger members of the congregation, during a brainstorming session. During the session, we asked the youths on how to raise funds for the mission month, without financially burdening the parishioners. During the pre-Covid days, the parishioners used to contribute to the cause through their savings, but not many are financially sound post-Covid. There was a concern from parishioners, not to collect cash,”

He further said “Some of the youngsters came up with the idea of scrap collection, and we decided to go ahead. It will be done by the end of this month. As a part of Mission Sunday, observed in October, St Francis Xavier Church, Bejai, will collect any scrap found at its parishioners’ houses. The funds raised from it will be given to the poor and needy. Parishioners and others can bring anything, starting from paper to old unused vehicles. We collect scraps like plastic buckets, milk packets, plastic, paper, newspapers, notebooks, textbooks, electronic gadgets, iron, aluminium, copper, glass and plastic bottles, and old vehicles, excluding clothes and furniture. Those giving old vehicles must give the registration certificate of the vehicle for genuineness. Once collected, we will segregate all the scrap, and sell it to a wholesale scrap dealer. The funds collected are given to Bishop’s House, Kodialbail in City which is later channelised for mission work. Meanwhile, the church is also organising a two-day food mela and other activities this weekend, to raise funds”.

ENVIRONMENT COMMISSION of MANGALURU DIOCESE & ICYM organize ‘SAREE DONATION’ :

This was kind of a unique project an initiative by the Indian Catholic Movement of Mangaluru Diocese along with Diocesan Environment Commission by organizing ‘SAADI-DAAN’- a Saree Donation Drive held recently and continuing to mark the feast of ‘Nativity of Blessed Virgin Mary, the feast which was celebrated in tradition and fervour on 8 September 2022. India is known for respecting women by worshipping them. Mother Mary, Mother Nature and our Earthly mother deserve all our respect and honour.

This feast, therefore, seems the right time to start a new project of sharing things among the needy and the less privileged. The youth and the environmental commission came up with a unique concept called SAADI-DAAN (Saree Donation Drive). Just as our little innocent children offer flowers to Mother Mary, this drive calls for a cause in which women get an opportunity to show their concern towards other needy women by donating reusable sarees. As of the end of September, a total of 28,000 sarees have been collected throughout the diocese with the help of youth.

The work of all the ICYM unit Directors and Animators needs to be appreciated for motivating and encouraging the youth and making this drive successful. Also need to appreciate the packing work done by the students of Roshni Nilaya School of Social Work, Mangaluru. Generous donors have come forward to contribute to this good cause, and you can still support them so that ICYM Mangaluru Diocese can continue with the good work that they are all entrusted with a mission to serve the needy/less fortunate. Donate generously, so that they can continue with their mission.

The Environment Commission of the diocese of Mangalore, and the Indian Catholic Youth Movement, which held a ‘Sadi Daan’ or ‘Sari Donation’ drive on the occasion of Nativity of Mary/Monti Fest, has collected close to 28,000 saris, said Louis J Pinto, the head of the commission. Speaking to Team Mangalorean, Louis Pinto said, “The response to the drive was positive, and that good quality sari were collected from across the diocese. “Already, half of the saris collected have been donated to associations and NGOs. Around 2,700 saris were distributed through COPD, 3,000 saris were sent to Mysuru and about 2,300 to Bidar. The rest will be distributed to other parts of Karnataka. The drive is organised with two mottos, one is to help Mother Nature through recycling, and the other is to give saris to women, who are in need, and unable to buy the same, he said.

