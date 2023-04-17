Buy new In-land brand apartments at Old Price

Mangaluru: In-land, one of the foremost Apartment and Commercial property brands in Karnataka, has launched a short-term scheme to offer its recently completed apartments and commercial premises at old prices without GST.

There have been steep increases in the price of inputs in the real estate and construction sector in the last two years. Builders have had no option but to hike the price of their apartments and commercial shops to cope with these cost increases. The high inflationary effects continue in the real estate sector and the prices of homes and shops will likely go up further this year.

In this scenario, In-land Builders, which has always believed in protecting the customer and making available affordable choices so that everyone can fulfil their dream of owning a home, has launched a scheme whereby the company is offering its recently completed apartments and commercial premises at the old prices that prevailed two years back.

In-land is a highly reputed brand in the real estate industry and many people crave to own an In-land brand home. The company built this reputation over the last thirty-seven years due to its single-minded focus on quality and timely delivery. Every project of In-land is a workmanship of the latest design, modern amenities, quality fittings and furnishings and is delivered well on time. Some of the city’s landmark buildings, such as the first circular residential building Inland Ebony and the first skyscraper of Mangalore Inland Windsors, are the creation of the In-land Group.

Says Siraj Ahamed, Chairman and Managing Director of the In-land Group “Though everyone dreams of owning a quality home like the one that In-land constructs, the huge increase in the price of cement, steel and sand over the last few years has made it difficult to hold the price down at affordable levels. But at the same time, we do not want to disappoint the customers who come to us with a lot of trust. Hence we have taken the difficult decision of holding the price at two-year-old levels for the projects that we have completed recently. We feel that this is a good contribution from us to society. The customer stands to gain almost 9-10 lakhs compared to current prices by this decision of ours. Our aim is to provide the customer with the best quality without GST.”

In-land has projects such as Inland Apeiron in Kadri-Kambla, Inland Sunlight-Moonlight in Kulur, Inland Buenos Aires (under construction) in Bendoor, Inland Impala in Ullal and Inland Mayura in Puttur. Customers would do well to avail this golden opportunity early to buy their much-desired homes under this scheme as only a few flats are available in each of the projects. The company has tie-ups with all major banks for home loans at attractive interest rates.

