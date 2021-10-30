‘Buy Reasonable Priced Generic Medicines at Janaushadhi Kendras’- Union Minister Bhagwanth Khubha

Spread the love



















Mangaluru: With an objective of making quality generic medicines available at affordable prices to all, Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) was launched by the Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Government of India. Under this scheme, dedicated outlets known as Janaushadhi Kendras are opened to provide generic medicines. The Jan Aushadhi scheme was launched in November, 2008 with an objective of having at least one Jan Aushadhi Store in each district of the country. To have an accelerated growth of the campaign, a new business plan was released during August 2013. The plan also contained certain changes in the scheme. In 2015, the Committee of Secretaries set up by the Prime Minister to deliberate on health-related issues had recommended that “Jan Aushadhi Kendra” should be expanded and the budget of 2015-16, announced a target of 3000 Kendras.

A franchisee like model was adopted and an intensive media campaign in national and regional newspapers inviting individual entrepreneurs to apply for establishing and running PMBJP Kendra was undertaken. In response, the applications received were scrutinized and eligible applicants were assisted with drug license and other infrastructure facilities to open the Kendras. The gate was opened for private participation in procurement as well as sales of medicines. The target of opening 3000 Kendras was achieved in December 2017. Further, a revised target of total 6000 outlets was also achieved in March, 2020. As on 25.10.2021, 8426 Janaushadhi Kendras are functional across the country. Product basket of PMBJP comprises 1451 drugs and 240 surgical equipment.

The Scheme is operated by government agencies as well as by private entrepreneurs-The incentive provided to the Kendra owners has been enhanced from existing Rs. 2.50 lakh to up to Rs. 5.00 lakh to be given @ 15% of monthly purchases made, subject to a ceiling of Rs. 15,000/- per month. Objectives of the Pariyojana,is to Ensure access to quality medicines for all the section of the population especially for the poor and the deprived ones; Create awareness about generic medicines through education and publicity to counter the perception that quality is synonymous with high price only; Generate employment by engaging individual entrepreneurs in opening of PMBJP Kendra.

Prices of Jan Aushadhi Medicines as compared to branded medicines- A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of top three branded medicines. Therefore, the cost of the Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper by at least 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines. PMBJP has drastically brought down the prices of quality medicines and made medicines available within the reach of large section of the population, especially the poor. Savings to the citizens – A medicine under PMBJP is priced on the principle of a maximum of 50% of the average price of top three branded medicines. Therefore, the price of Jan Aushadhi Medicines is cheaper by at least 50% and in some cases, by 80% to 90% of the market price of branded medicines. In the financial year 2020-21, PMBJP achieved sales of Rs. 665.83 crores (at MRP). This has led to savings of approximately Rs. 4000 crores of the common citizens of the country.

PMBI celebrated “Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav” on 10th October, 2021 at 750 locations of the country and distributed more than 50,000 First Aid Kits in honor to our Senior Citizens. PMBI holds Health Check-up Camps and Jan Aushadhi Paricharcha as a part of celebrations. PMBI is celebrating “National Unity Day” week by organizing “Jan Aushadhi Mitra Sammelan” at 75 different locations across the country to mark the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. This year will mark the 146th anniversary of the Iron Man of India. The objective is to maintain the nation’s unity and aims to spread awareness about his contribution to Indian history.

Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices Bureau of India (PMBI), the implementing agency of Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) under the aegis of Department of Pharmaceuticals is celebrating “National Unity Day” week on 29.10.2021 by organizing “Jan Aushadhi Mitra Sammelan” at 75 identified locations of the country. The Sammelan of Jan Aushadhi Mitra’s will be the main activity involving interactive sessions and felicitation. State/UT officials and public representatives will be the part of these events to discuss about the PMBJP and its salient features and achievements.

An iconic event Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana was held at T V Ramana Pai Hall in Mangaluru on 29 October 2021 graced by Hon’ble Minister of State for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Bhagwanth Khuba as the chief guest., joined by MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, State ministers Kota Srinivas Poojary and S Angara, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MCC Mayor Premanand Shetty, among other BJP leaders.

Union Minister Bhagwanth Khubha speaking after inaugurating ‘Jan Aushadhi Mithra Convention’ organized by Pradhan Mantri Bharatiya Janaushadi Kendra said, ‘The government will give maximum support for a fully-fledged plastic park in the district. As per the proposal made by late union minister Ananth Kumar for a plastic park in the district, we have met the concerned officials and visited the spot. The government will start a plastic park in Dakshina Kannada district soon as assured. We have also decided to construct one medical college in each district and aim to construct one AIMS model medical college in every state”.

“Janaushadhi generic medical stores have been providing medicines to people at reasonable prices. The ambitious Ayushman Bharath programme implemented by the Centre, had covered the medical treatment of hundreds of people during Covid-19 pandemic. The centre has proposed 27 new AIIMS in the Country. Presently, there are 8,400 Jan Aushadhi Kendras in the country in which 14,051 types of medicines are being distributed at a discounted price of 70% to 90%. Last year, Jan Aushadhi Kendra had Rs 665 crore business and it aims to reach Rs 800 crore in the coming year. We also plan to open more such Jan Aushadhi Kendras. A separate app will be made where people can avail information about Janaushadhi Kendras,” added Khuba.

Khuba also lauded the services of Janaushadhi centre owners, who had been running the shops to help people and not to make profits. He also thanked Asha workers and ANM for creating awareness on Pradhan Mantri Janaushadhi centers. The poor spent less as generic medicines were sold at subsidized rates.

