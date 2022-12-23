Buy Two Flats for Rs 69 Lakhs at IN LAND Digital Property Mela

Mangaluru: The fourth edition of the highly popular In-land Property Mela is receiving good response from customers. This time the “In-land Digital Property Mela” is running for a month from Dec 7, 2022, to Jan 7, 2023.

The Mela is the outcome of the firm belief held by the founder of the Inland Group Siraj Ahmed. Every builder must create awareness that real estate is the best form of investment for steady income, capital gains and financial security even for an average family.

The first three editions of the Mela in 2018, 2019 and 2021 saw a tremendous response from customers due to its unique format:

• The discounts were genuine and substantial

• The Mela was conducted at the company premises itself enabling the customer to view videos, layouts and project plans with ease

• The Mela was spread over 30 days which enabled customers to see, select and decide at their own pace

This time too In-land has retained the same winning format. On offer is an attractive mix of residential and commercial projects both ready-to-occupy and under construction. Customers of the Mela are greeted and treated with great hospitality at the In-land office in Nav Bharat Circle.

Marketing Executives listen patiently to their requirements and guide them through the various choices that would suit their needs and their budget. Site visits are arranged and every question the customer has is answered. Home loan plans are explained and matched with the customer profile. And the customer is equipped with brochures, layouts and videos that help him/her make the best choice for their family.

Many of the customers who visited the mela have found this pace of choosing their apartment both comforting and assuring. The huge discounts reward the customers substantially as they would not get this saving at any other time of the year.

This is the right time for customers to invest in their choice homes or commercial properties for many other reasons too. The pandemic has made many realise that channelizing precious savings into a safe but rewarding investment is a top priority for all families. Property investments by their nature grow steadily over the long term and also yield handsome monthly rentals. Home loans also carry very moderate interest rates and are available for extended periods. In addition, even for the first-time home buyer, there is no greater opportunity than the present to buy high-quality homes at very moderate prices as property prices are expected to shoot up sharply with the rise in input costs and inflation. The wise home buyer would do well to finalise their plans right now and save substantial amounts with these highly discounted prices.

The In-land Digital Property Mela has something for every kind of buyer – budget flats in the range of Rs 35 lac as well as premium flats with high-quality amenities in the upper price ranges. Buy Two Flats of 2 BHK (1145 Sqft) and 3 BHK (1485 Sqft) for Rs 69 Lakhs at INLAND Impala, a Luxury Residential apartment Ullal. Projects are also spread across several locations including Bendoor, Bejai, Kulur-Kavoor Road, Ullal, Puttur and Bengaluru. The residential projects are rich in amenities and are designed by the best architects/engineers from Mumbai and Mangalore.

“Soon In-land will be launching more residential and commercial projects in Bondel, Matadakani, Attavar, Mysore and Bangalore. Quality is the number one reason why our customers buy from us. Many of our customers and their connected families and friends are with us for the last 15-20 years, buying their second homes and commercial properties from us too. Our quality processes are ISO certified for the benefit of the customer. We also have a large in-house design studio that can render very beautiful, modern interior projects to suit any customer’s taste. This is a huge plus as the customers can get all their requirements satisfied under one roof”, says Meraj Yusuf Siraj, Director of the Inland Group.

For customers who have planned their next home or commercial property, this Inland Property Mela is sure to be a huge boon.

Mela Venue: 3rd Floor, Inland Ornate, Nav Bharat Circle, Mangalore

Dates: 7th Dec 2022 to 7th Jan 2023

Timings: 9.30 am to 7.30 pm

Email: mktg.mlr@inlandbuilders.net

Phones: 9972089099, 9972014055

Website: www.inlandbuilders.net