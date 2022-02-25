Buy Your Tickets for the Biggest Party of St Aloysius Institutions -‘The SACAA REUNION BASH’

Mangaluru: In about 24 hours the BIGGEST PARTY of St Aloysius Institutions -The SACAA REUNION BASH’ will kick off on Saturday, 26 February at 6.30pm. Come and join in the Revelry Time at St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion Bash to be held on St Aloysius High School ground. The entry ticket is only Rs 500, including a sumptuous dinner and all the fun, frolic and games. Tickets are selling like Hot Cakes, and you have just a few hours left to grab your tickets before they are all Sold Out. Come, Patronize and Show that “Once An Aloysian, Always An Aloysian”!

And this SACAA Reunion bash, which is happening after a long break due to pandemic/lockdown, will once again witness a few hundred SAC Alumni who in their 80’s, 70’s, 60’s, 50’s, 40’s and 30’s, along with boys and girls,and join a bevy of Jesuit priests to bring back memories of their good old college days for a nostalgic and fulfilled evening full of music, entertainment and games accompanied by friendship, fellowship and sumptuous dinner.

This Alumnae Reunion bash will be a chance to brag about what the alumnus may or may not have accomplished. For some, there is a fear of what has not been accomplished. And for some, they will be just interested to know how far people have come. There is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things- Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and also will be a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates or college mates. Even though 12 January was always a special day for all the old students of St Aloysius College. but this year due to pandemic restrictions the SACAA Reunion was postponed and will be held on 26 February 2022 at St Aloysius High School grounds at 6:30 pm.

It will be a nostalgic journey down the memory lane for the college buddies to come together for the Reunion Bash, where memoirs of yesteryears will be once again rejuvenated as the alumni will share their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. The former students of St Aloysius College Institutions, Mangaluru along with their families, members of staff and management will revisit their Alma mater for a nostalgic and fun-filled evening with music, entertainment and spot games concluding with a fellowship dinner.

To enliven the atmosphere there will not only be live music but also a few spot games, floor dance, games for the Jesuit priests, and lots of friendship cum fellowship, together with a sumptuous spread of food that will add spice to the occasion. The SACAA committee members have worked tirelessly in reaching out to many past SAC students to attend the function, and they are confident this year the SACAA Reunion bash will attract a huge crowd. Wow- talk about Saturday Night Alumni Fever! This year the SACAA Reunion falls on a Saturday, chances are that a lot more Aloysian revellers will converge for some fun and frolic.



Therefore, once again calling all alumni of St Aloysius School/College for this SACAA Reunion 2022, where it will be a time to look back at the wonderful time spent in this Institution and cherish all the treasured memories of School/College days! What awaits you is -Chance to meet your friends; a Fellowship, Fun, Games & Music; etc etc. The organizers are looking forward to your gracious presence. Make sure you do not miss this wonderful opportunity to participate in the Reunion 2022 to reminisce about your wonderful days back on the college premises.

And those of you who have purchased the tickets before (for the earlier SACAA Reunion scheduled on 12 January) can use the same ticket for tomorrow. Make sure you do not miss this wonderful opportunity to participate in the Reunion 2022 to reminisce about your wonderful days back on the college premises. The dinner coupons of Rs 500 are available at the SACAA office (0824- 2953849) or may be purchased at the venue on that day.

For More Information – Contact: SACAA Office: 0824- 2953849