BV Bahrain Stays ‘Positive’ Amid COVID

Bahrain: The year 2020 might not be a year one might want to remember, but 2020 is a year one will never forget. 2020 has become a byword for all that was wrong- the worst year ever. But BV Bahrain decided that perhaps, now more than ever, we need to cling to the stuff that even the spectre of Coronavirus cannot spoil- Use of Technology creatively to create a feeling of togetherness, joy and happiness, not very unlike our usual BV gatherings.

Keeping this in mind, this year, BV Bahrain hosted a number of online challenges for kids and adults alike to lift spirits amidst the crisis by sharing some laughter and entertainment and showcasing some of the amazing talent that was out there while all were staying safe by staying home. A vast option was made available for the participants, be it singing, dancing, recitals, carol singing, the best click, drawing, painting, Christmas decorations made at home, crib decorations, Christmas goodies preparation videos, etc.

The response was overwhelming. One could see the joy and excitement in the making of these videos/presentations. The participants were appreciated and well rewarded.

Even when we can’t be together in all the ways we’d like to be or can’t celebrate with the same activities we might have planned on—with such virtual get-togethers not only are we lifting the spirits of our members and giving them hope for a better tomorrow, but are also teaching our younger generation the life skills that will help them through ups and downs for years to come!!

Report by: Niloufer Quadros