Spread the love



















By Christians, For Christians! Badminton Tournament for Christian Community Players by CSA

By Christians, For Christians! The FIRST of its KIND Badminton Tournament (Doubles Only) for Christian Community Players of Mangaluru and Udupi Dioceses was organized by the newly formed CHRISTIAN SPORTS ASSOCIATION, Mnagaluru, on Sunday, 13 December 2020, at U S Mallya Indoor Stadium, Lalbagh, Mangaluru. . 141 x 2 players took part in this tournament, and the prizes were distributed to the winners and runners-Up on Sunday night.

Mangaluru: The FIRST of its kind Badminton Tournament (Doubles Only) for Christian Community Players of Mangaluru and Udupi Dioceses was organized by the newly formed CHRISTIAN SPORTS ASSOCIATION, Mangaluru, on Sunday, 13 December 2020. 141 x 2 players took part in this tournament, and the prizes were distributed to the winners and runners-Up on the same Sunday night.

Events were held for boys and men for the age group of Below 15, Above 15, Above 25, Above 35, Above 45, Above 55 and Above 60. The events were also held for girls and women in the age group Below 15, Above 15, Above 25 and Above 35. Players were requested to follow coronavirus protocols issued by the government such as wearing a mask, body temperature check and recording of details were done before players entered the match venue. Social distancing was a must and players were also required to bring their own water bottle and refrain from shaking hands with other players and referees.

The chief guest fot the tournament was Fr Ajith Menezes- Administrator, Father Muller Medical College, Mangaluru, along with guests of honour, namely- Mrs Mary Hilda Fernandes- Gold Medalist, Asian Masters Athletics; Pradeep D’souza- Deputy director., Dept of Youth Empowerment DK Dist,- also joined on stage were- Ashok Hegde-president of Mangala Badminton Club; Ivan Patrao- President CSA and Secretary, DKDBA; Ivan Pinto- Vice President, CSA, Lawrence Crasta- Secretary, CSA, Ln Ronald Gomes- Lions District 317D governor; among others. The formal function was inaugurated by lighting of the lamp by the Chief guest and other dignitaries on the dais.

In his inaugural address, Fr Ajith Menezes said, “We need to appreciate and commend the team of CSA for their initiative in organizing this First exclusive Badminton Tournament for the Christian community players of Mangaluru and Udupi dioceses. By organizing such sporting events, one can develop physique and personality through such sports and through working on our emotions. To maintain a healthy life and to get our body relaxed we need to work hard and exercise. there is a need to work out so that our body feels relaxed. Much like the sport of tennis, badminton is a great racquet sport that offers a tremendous amount of benefits for participants. Whether it’s in singles or doubles, badminton is a fun and exciting sport to pick up if you’re looking for an activity that boosts your physical, mental and social aspects of health”.

Gold medallist Asian Master Athletics Mary Hilda Fernandes addressing the audience said, ” Through sports you can sleep well, have a Strong Heart, make New Connections, Improved Lung Function, Increased Confidence, Reduces Stress, Improve Mental Health, and Sport Builds Leaders. These days I have noticed that youngsters are not so passionate about the game, so I request you to show passion and love for the game. Spend less time chatting on mobile phones, instead concentrate on outdoor activities and sports, which will help you maintain a good body and health. Also you need to believe in your coach, because he or she will turn into a better and great player !”

Ms Averyl Rodrigues, one of the CSA players welcomed the gathering and John Pais, the advisor of the tournament proposed the vote of thanks. Melvyn Peris, the treasurer of CSA compered the inaugural programme. The valedictory ceremony was held on the same Sunday evening at 7:30 pm. Raymond D’souza- Former ‘Mr World’ in Bodybuilding; International weightlifter Prajval Lobo, Arthur D’Souza, International athlete; Christian Sports Association president Ivan Patrao were the guests of honour for the valedictory function.

Addressing the gathering Raymond D’souza said, ” Playing badminton helps in Physical fitness,Develops athleticism, Increases muscle tone; creates Psychological benefits; increases Social health and its Good for overall health; Flexibility and muscle strength; Mobility; Weight loss; and decreases diabetes. While you are playing badminton you need to work on your goals and try to accomplish and achieve your goals. You need to play with passion and determination and try to make your dreams come true. CSA has given an opportunity for the youth of the Christian community, who with their hard work and perseverance can bring medals to the state and the country. Our youth in the community should give more importance to various sports, and should avail all the facilities available in the department of youth service and sports. Don’t think that sports and winning is only for the city youth, even others from rural areas can take part. Take my example, I never expected to reach such great heights, my effort and dedication is what I am now. Don’t lose hope, think success”.

Also speaking Arthur D’ Souza said, “More than three decades ago I quit sports, but I still get an opportunity to grace sporting events, like today, and it brings back fond memories of my sporting days. Youth should not get discouraged and lose hopes, due to the pandemic, Probably in the next six months, Covid-19 will vanish and life will be normal. So don’t waste time, involve yourselves in sporting and other outdoor activities, and keep yourselves free from stress and discouragement. Never take a break due to pandemic, and never take shortcuts to attain glory by consuming steroids etc. Sports have an immense impact on a person’s daily life and health. They do not just give you an interesting routine but also a healthy body. Getting indulged in physical activities like sports improves your heart function, reduces the risks of diabetes, controls blood sugar and lowers tension and stress level. We need to compliment CSA for this initiative thereby providing opportunities for the youth and adults in the Christian communities in Mangaluru and Udupi”.

Once again John Pais proposed the vote of thanks, while Melvyn Peris compered the valedictory programme. Sponsors were recognized with heartfelt thanks through a rose, following which was the much awaited agenda of the day- presenting prizes to winners and runners-up in various categories. Following is the list of the winners and Runners-UP-

Below 15 boys

Winners

1. Chris Anjen Baptist (Mluru)

2. Newton Pinto

Runners-up

1. Rayan Miranda (Udupi)

2. Sheldon Pinto

Above 15

Winners

1. Glenish Pinto

2. Bennet Lobo

Runners-up

1. Arush Patrao

2. Roshan

Above 25 Men

Winners

1. Wilson Olivera (Mluru)

2. Gleevan

Runners-up

1. Leroy Vas (Mluru)

2. James Lobo

Above 35 Men

Winners

1. Anush Roche (Mluru)

2. Ashish Sequeira

Runners-up

1. Allwyn Pinto (Udupi)

2. Alwyn D’Souza

45 Above-Men

Winners

1. Ivan Pinto (Mluru)

2. Aveen Rodrigues

Runners-up

1. Johnson C (Udupi)

2. Terence Suares

55 Above-Men

Winners – Babu George and Oscar Anand (Mangaluru)

Runners-up – John Pais and Melvin Peres

60 Above-Men

Winners

1. Conrad Nazareth (Mluru)

2. Peter D’Souza

Runners-up

1. Francis Saldanha (Mluru)

2. Benedict Fernandes

Below 15 -Girls

Winners

1. Trivia Veigas (Mluru)

2. Vinisha Mathias

Runners-up

1. Keora Pais (Mluru)

2. Alvina D’Sa

Above 15 -Girls

Winners

1. Maria Anjali Baptist (

2. Trisha Clarice veigas

Runners-up

1. Venetia Pais

2. Glancia Pinto

25 Above- Women

Winners

1. Rashmi Mayola Peres

2. Neetha D’souza

Runners-up

1. Reema Jeremiah

2. Matilda F B Pinto

35 Above-Women

Winners

1. Kavitha Pais

2. Leena D’sa

Runners-up

1. Laveena Pinto

2. Averyl Rodrigues