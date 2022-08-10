Byndoor Footbridge Tragedy: 7-year-old Girl’s Body Found 48 Hours Later

Kundapur: The body of 2nd standard student Sannidhi (7), a resident of Makkimane, Kalthodu village, was found on August 10 in the evening.

Sannidhi slipped and fell into the river from a makeshift footbridge while she was returning home from school in Byndoor’s Kalthodu on Monday, August 8.

It took nearly two days for the rescuers, including the fire brigade, fishermen, and locals, to find her body, which was lying just 400 meters away from the spot where she had fallen.

A team of 22 people led by fire brigade personnel, swimmers, and fisherman Naresh Koderi, and more than a hundred people including the public were involved in the search. Two boats were being used for the operation.

District in-charge minister S Angara visited the area today and assessed the situation. He also announced Rs 5 lakh ex gratia to the kin of the deceased.

