Byndoor MESCOM Lineman Falls into Lokayukta Net while Receiving Bribe

Kundapur: A MESCOM Lineman on July 4 Tuesday, was caught by the Lokayukta Police while receiving a bribe of Rs 2000 from the public for disconnecting a power line in Byndoor.

Kusuma, a resident of Byndoor, requested the Lineman to disconnect the electricity line while trimming the tree branches. The Mescom Lineman Ramesh Badiger allegedly demanded a bribe of Rs 2000 to get the work done.

Kusuma, who was against paying bribes, approached the Lokayukta police. Based on her complaint, a trap was laid to trap Ramesh Badiger. Accordingly, Ramesh was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe.

The raid was conducted by Lokayuktha DySP Prakash, Inspector Jayaram Gowda, staff Nagesh Udupa, Nagaraj, Sathish, Mallika, Rohit, Raghavendra, Prasanna, Abdul Jalal, Ravindra Ganiga, Ramesh, Sathish Achari, Raghavendra, Suraj and Sudhir.

Like this: Like Loading...