Byndoor Police Arrest Four in Gold Theft Case, recover Rs 18 Lakh worth of Gold

Kundapur: In a swift action, the Byndoor Police arrested four persons on June 23, in connection with the gold stolen from a dealer while he was travelling in a private bus.

The arrested have been identified as Ali Khan (31), Awad Khan (33), Ikradhan (30), and Gopal Amadhar (35) all from Dharmapuri, Madhya Pradesh.

According to the police, gold dealer Ishwar Dalichand Porwal (48) from Mumbai has been doing gold business for the past ten years in Mangaluru and Hyderabad. Ishwar was on his way to Mangaluru with 457 grams of gold worth Rs 18 lakh. He had purchased the gold from the Diamond Art Jewellery and other jewellery shops in Zaveri Bazaar, Mumbai.

On June 14, Ishwar was travelling by Canara Pinto Luxury bus from Sheetal Nagar, Mira Road, Mumbai to Mangaluru. He was carrying the purchased gold in a steel box in his suitcase which he had kept under the seat while travelling.

On June 15, early morning, when the bus was parked in front of Shiv Sagar Hotel, near Shiroor for breakfast, the bus cleaner saw an unidentified person enter the bus. Later the bus cleaner saw the same person going to a white-coloured Brezza car parked nearby. The bus cleaner informed the passengers that a stranger had entered the bus, taken something and fled in the car. The Gold dealer Ishwar immediately returned to the bus and found that the steel box he had secured under his seat with the gold ornaments was missing. Ishwar then filed a complaint at the Byndoor Police station.

Based on the complaint, the Byndoor Police under the leadership of CPI Santhosh Kaikini started a search operation and arrested the accused in Maharashtra. Gangolli PSI Vinay M Korlahalli, PSI Gangolli and the team arrested the accused at Songir toll plaza in Dhula district, Maharashtra. The police recovered 457 grams of gold worth Rs 18 Lakh and a Brezza Car worth Rs 8 Lakh. The Police also seized two mobile phones from the accused.

Under the guidance of SP N Vishnuvardhan, and the direction of Additional SP S T Siddalingappa and DySP Srikanth K, the operation was carried out by the team led by CPI Byndoor Santhosh Kaikini, Gangolli PSI Vinay M Koralahalli, Byndoor PSI Pawan Nayak, Crime section staff Mohan Poojary, Nagendra, Krishna Devadiga, Sridhar, Sujith, Prince, Srinivasa, Raghavendra, Nagesh Gowda.