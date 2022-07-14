Byndoor Police Arrest Four Including Surveyor Who Set Man Ablaze to Fake his Death

Udupi: In a shocking incident, a land surveyor, his associate and two others have been arrested by the Byndoor Police on charges of murder.

Ananda Devadiga

The arrested have been identified as Sadananda Sherigar (54), his associate Shilpa (40) and, Sathish Devadiga (49) and Nithin Devadiga (40) who helped the main accused to escape after the incident.

Both Sadananda Sherigar (54) and his associate Shilpa (40) committed murder to fake the former’s death to evade arrest by the police in a cheating case.

On July 13 night, a burnt car with an unidentified charred body was found in an isolated place in Henaberu, Byndoor taluk of Udupi district. the police found the body in the rear seat of the car charred beyond recognition.

After finding the body, the police formed two teams and started investigating the case. During the investigation, the police arrested Sadananda and Shilpa.

According to sources, Sadananda had been working as a licensed surveyor. He forged land documents and prepared a sketch of a property showing a non-existent road adjoining it. Following this, a case was registered against Sadananda by the Karkala police. As the charge sheet was filed, he received a summons from the court. Recently, when the court issued a warrant against him, Sadananda feared that he would be arrested.

In a bid to save himself, he planned to stage his own murder in a car. For this, Sadananda took the help of his associate Shilpa, who earlier worked in a government office on a contractual basis. The duo picked a man Ananda Devadiga from Karkala and took him in his car to Byndoor with the help of two others.

The victim Ananda Devadiga was forced to drink alcohol laced with sleeping tablets. After this, he was immolated with the car to depict it as a case of murder of Sadananda himself. As Sadananda was elusive, police investigated the gruesome murder and cracked the case by finding the real motive. The police team arrested the accused in Hulkeri Cross near Moodabidri.

The operation was conducted under the direction of SP Vishnuvardhan, Additional SP S T Siddalingappa, Kupdapur DySP Srikanth K, the team led by Santhosh Kaikini (CPI Byndoor), Pavan Nayak (PSI Byndoor) and Vinay Koralahalli (PSI Gangolli).