Byndoor: Rs 20 lakh cash seized from car

Kundapur: The Byndoor police on Thursday seized Rs 20 lakh unaccounted cash from a car at Shiroor checkpost.

When PSI B.S. Niranjan Gowda was checking vehicles at the checkpost along with police personnel they came across a car that did not have registration plate. Upon checking car’s interiors, the police found a plastic bundle containing the money. There were 3,000 notes of Rs 100, 1,000 notes of Rs 200 and 3,000 notes of Rs 500 beneath the rear seat of the car.

The driver Basheer, 42, a resident of Shirlal in Belthangady taluk, did not give any explanation nor any documentary proof for possessing the cash. The police seized the cash and booked a case under the Karnataka Police Act, 1963, against him.

