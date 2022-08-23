‘Byndoorian CA N Ramananda Prabhu to be Member of Oman Association of CPA’

Muscat: CA N Ramananda Prabhu, the first Indian Chartered Accountant to be admitted as an honorary member of Oman Association Chartered Public Accountants, Sultanate of Oman, the event has created history in the Sultanate of Oman India Accounting profession.

CA Prabhu has made significant contributions to the accounting profession in the Sultanate of Oman, being the past Chairman of the Muscat Chapter of ICAI. He has been associated with Oman Association Chartered Public Accountants (OACPA) since its inception in 2016 and plays guidance, support and advisory role from time to time. CA Prabhu has been at the forefront of his social and community welfare voluntary services, recently Government of Karnataka had given the “Kannada Rojyostava Award-Udupi District-2021” for his incredible contribution in the field of social service.

During the meeting recently held in muscat, Dr Mohammed Razza Qasim Lawati, Deputy Chairman handed over the membership card to CA Prabhu and welcomed him to collaborate and work along with Oman Association Chartered Public Accountants, Sultanate of Oman, force to reckon for nation building and developing young Omani’s and developing the road map and accounting and audit framework, which will facilitate to be part in devising Oman Vision 2040 which focuses on developing the skills of youth, supporting their initiatives, promoting their welfare and make them future-ready.

Mr Nader Nasser Hamood Al Rawahi, Board secretary of OACPA also acknowledged and appreciated CA Prabhu’s various initiatives for the upskilling and knowledge sharing for the Omani accountants’ fraternity and Oman association working towards Oman’s Vision 2040. He also thanked CA Prabhu’s contribution to the Omani community created history and milestones in Oman India education relationship by launching the flagship programme of ICAI digital learning library access to College of Banking and Financial Studies Omani accounting students, during his Chairmanship with muscat chapter ICAI and looking forward to his continuous mentorship, guidance and support for the members of the association and generation of next Omani accounting fraternity in Oman.

Mr Ali Al Asmi, Chief accountant of the central bank of Oman and board member, Mr Hamid Sangoor Al Jadjali, Treasurer of OACPA, Mr Hamood Al Samri, and Mr AbdelRehman were present during the event.

Dr Raghu Naika, Principal, Government First Grade College, Byndoor, congratulated CA Prabhu for this achievement and said, “We are proud of CA Prabhu, being an honorary member of OACPA, made our institution proud as he is the Alumni of our college 1990 batch. He is a role model and has set the highest standard for the generation next in our college, has made all Byndoorians, All Kannadigas and Indians Proud of his achievement in the Sultanate of Oman. We wish him well in all his future endeavours.

Mr Praveen Kumar Shetty, President, Alumni Association government first-grade college Byndoor, congratulated CA Prabhu on the occasion and said, “We will celebrate this joyous moment with all Byndoorians in a befitting program when CA Prabhu will be in Byndoor next time.

Mr Ramesh Bhat, Office of Comptroller and Audit General, Bangalore congratulated CA Prabhu on this occasion and he said, CA Prabhu made all of us proud and created new milestones and history in the accounting profession in the global arena and Omanis will remember CA Prabhu’s contribution for a lifetime. We will celebrate and felicitate CA Prabhu at a grand function in Bangalore next time and wish him many more

accolade’s in future.

