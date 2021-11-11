Byndoorian & Oman Kannadiga CA N Ramananda Prabhu Conferred ‘Rajyotsava Award-2021’

Spread the love



















Byndoorian & Oman Kannadiga CA N Ramananda Prabhu Conferred ‘Kannada Rajyotsava Award-2021’

Udupi/Muscat: CA N Ramananda Prabhu, has been conferred “Kannada Rajyostava Award-2021, Udupi District for his voluntary contributions towards various community service and incredible social services in Sultanate of Oman and Udupi, Karnataka, India. During the Karnataka Government, Kannada Rajyostava ceremony held at Ajjarakadu grounds, V Sunil Kumar, Minister, Kannada and samskruthi Department presented the award to CA Prabhu, in the gracious presence of Raghupathi Bhat, Udupi MLA, Mattaru Rathnaker Hegde, President, Coastal Development Authority, Dr. Naveen Bhat Y, Acting DC, Udupi, B Sadashiva Prabhu, Additional DC,Udupi; N Vishnuvardhan, Police Commissioner, Udupi,Sri A Raghavendra Kini, President, Udupi Development authority and Smt.Sumithra Nayak, President,Udupi municipal corporation. Praveenchandra Shetty, President, Alumni Association, Government First Grade College, Byndoor, Muthaiah Poojary, Vice President, Harish Sherigar, Secretary , Vedavyasa Prabhu were present during the award ceremony.

While congratulating CA Prabhu on receipt of the Kannada Rajyostava Award, Nader Al Rawahi, Secretary and Board member, Omani Association of Certified Public Accountants Oman said, we are proud and honoured to see the recognition of CA Prabhu, for his selfless contribution to accounting and audit profession in Sultanate of Oman and to recognize his extra-ordinary contributions during his tenure as Chairman of muscat chapter ICAI, in sincere appreciation and recognition of his enduring commitment and dedicated services for omani’s accountants capacity building and his initiative towards setting up Omani Accounting Oversight body in Sultanate of Oman and also Launching of access to Virtual Digital learning Hub-library of ICAI to College of Banking and financial services, Oman and going forward Omani want to become the members of IFAC, we want CA Prabhu’s and ICAI’s guidance and support to make this happen in Oman. He has also contributed towards various community and social development initiative in Oman and India. It is proud moment for all of us in Oman.

B Sadashiva Prabhu, additional District Commissioner, Udupi, while congratulating CA Prabhu said this Award will motivate and inspire more and more people to come forward and support voluntarily and partnering with the government in nation building and to be a substantial resource that strengthens the government’s efforts in achieving financial stability and diversity in the country’s economy, and an effective player in ensuring the continued development of the country and look forward to working for the benefit of all walks of the life of the society. We look forward towards continuous contributions of CA Prabhu and his deeds should be followed by our youths and future generations.

CA Ramananda Prabhu expressed his gratitude to late His Majesty Sultan Qaboos Bin Said and His Majesty Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq Al Said for the benevolence and peace and prosperity and friendly people of Oman, people of India and all government officials and all who had contributed directly or indirectly in achieving and contributing in this life journey.

Praveenchandra Shetty, President, Government First Grade College Allumni Association (R). Byndoor congratulated Ramananda Prabhu, and said this is proud and joyous moment for all of us and all student community at GFGC, Byndoor. As CA Prabhu, conferred the Kannada Rajyotsava Award-2021, hailed from the ordinary agriculture family from Prabhukeri, Naikanakatte, done his schooling and up to college in the government institutions achieved this laurel will demonstrate the firing desire, hard work, dedication and determination will keep you ahead irrespective of all other factors in life. He is role model for the young generation for all Byndoorians,who had made a difference and achieved extra ordinary things in his professional career and empower the youth of the rural India.

Ramesh Bhat, working in AGS office Bangalore, advisor of Government first grade college Byndoor Alumni association said while congratulating CA Prabhu, on this achieving new mile stone in the field of social service-Rajyotsava award, we all are happy and he had created history in Byndoor first grade college / muscat, Oman, for his voluntary and social service, dynamic leadership, thinker, advisor and mentor for young generations youths whose aspirations career prospectus for the capacity building and support continuous growth and development to accounting and audit profession in Oman and across the globe. I urge all of us to learn and implement and up skill our knowledge and independent and achievers in all walk of life”

CA N Ramananda Prabhu, son of Late N Pundalika Prabhu, hails from farmer’s family, Prabhu Keri, Naikanakatte, Byndoor Tq. He did his schooling at Government Higher Primary School Naikanakatte, and did his high school at Khambadakone, Pre-University at Government Pre-University College, Uppunda and did his graduation B Com from Government First Grade College Byndoor in the year 1990. He then moved to Bangalore to do his Chartered Accountancy course and he widely worked all metros in india and done assignments in across the gulf countries and currently practicing his CA profession in Sultanate of Oman.

Dr.Raghu Naika, Principal, Government First Grade college while congratulating CA Prabhu said “We are all proud of your achievement, on receipt of this Kannada Rajyotsava Award, you have demonstrated value human beings, add value to life, share good value and live good values. We wish you many more accolades in future. Your achievements are motivations to us and all our students in Byndoor college, and you will be guiding force and set highest bar for our students to achieve. I am sure our students will reach your heights and follow your good deeds in the coming days, we will celebrate this joyous moment in the college, when you come to India in near future and we look forward to your continued patronage to our college”

Karunakara Rao, Ex-Convener, Kannada Sangha, Muscat Oman, congratulated CA Prabhu on receiving the Kannada Rajyotsava Award and we are proud of CA Prabhu’s recognition and it is proud feelings for all Oman Kannadigas in Sultanate of Oman. CA Prabhu has demonstrated in action the rhythm of life giving back to the community and his voluntary services in Oman and India.

He has been actively involved in various social service and been continuously supporting educational institutions in which he has studied and philanthropist and currently serving as technical advisor on the Omani CA Association and also on the panel of Oman India Investment Forum.

