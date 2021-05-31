Spread the love



















C-17 Globemaster-III, the Indian Air Force’s LARGEST Aircraft Lands at Mangalore Intl Airport

C-17 Globemaster-III, the Indian Air Force’s LARGEST Aircraft Lands at Mangalore International Airport on Sunday, 30 May. The C-17 Globemaster-III, having four-engines, manufactured by Boeing, is the largest aircraft operated by the Indian Air Force. It is capable of transporting heavy cargo like battle tanks. It can also air-drop hundreds of soldiers into the battlefield or a reduced number of soldiers along with infantry equipment. The Indian Air Force operates 11 of these behemoths.

Mangaluru : For the FIRST time in the history of Mangaluru International Airport, one of Indian Air Force’s LARGEST Aircraft landed at MIA on Sunday, 30 May, to transport empty Oxygen tanks back to Kuwait from Mangaluru. Recently the Indian Air Force had started transporting trucks carrying oxygen in its C-17 Globemaster-III and also IL-76 cargo aircraft. This is a masterstroke by the Indian Air Force as it reduces the time taken to transfer oxygen from one part of the country to another by a huge margin. Time is extremely important as the demand for pure oxygen is at an all-time high in view of the second wave of COVID-19.

The second wave of the COVID-19 virus is sweeping across the length and breadth of the country. The daily count of COVID-19 cases have never been as high as they are now, and it only seems to be increasing. In 2020, when the COVID-19 virus first hit the country, the government imposed a lockdown across the country. The number of cases being reported daily didn’t cross the One lakh mark. This time though, we’ve already passed the Three lakh mark and this is ringing alarm bells like never before. The state governments, medical workers, frontline warriors, citizens, private companies, and even public companies have all joined in the fight against the pandemic. The armed forces of India too had joined this fight ages ago and have been supporting the fight in the best way they could.



Few days ago, quite a few oxygen tanks from Kuwait were shipped from Fujairah-UAE to New Mangalore Port, to be distributed to hospitals in DK and other parts of Karnataka state. (2 Naval Ships ‘INS Kochi & INS Tabar’ Arrive at NMPT from Kuwait with Liquid Oxygen ); (Indian Community Support Group Kuwait Sends 20 MT of Oxygen to Karnataka ).

Now, the Indian Air Force has come forward in transporting cryogenic oxygen container trucks with its large cargo aircraft. The demand for pure molecular oxygen is at its peak in several cities across India. The trucks that transport the molecular oxygen from the cryogenix plant to the hospitals or filling stations in need are limited by a number of factors. The biggest limiting factor is time. Trucks sometimes have to travel hundreds of kilometres to deliver the oxygen. This process takes several hours, sometimes even overnight drives are required to be undertaken. Adding to this are factors like driver fatigue, roadblocks, fuel-stops, etc. The Indian Air Force has found that usage of its giant cargo aircraft cuts down massively on all of the aforementioned limiting factors. The aircraft being used for this operation are the Ilyushin IL-76 and the C-17 Globemaster-III which is the largest aircraft in the IAF’s arsenal.

