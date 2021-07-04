Spread the love



















‘C’ in Cong stands for ‘cunning’: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) President Mayawati on Sunday said that the “C” in Congress meant “cunning”.

Mayawati’s statement comes after the Congress had flayed the party alleging that the “B” in BSP stood for the BJP.

“The ‘B’ in BSP stands for ‘Bahujan’ which includes Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Other Backward Classes and religious minorities. This group is in majority and that is why it is termed as ‘Bahujan’,” the BSP supremo said in a tweet.

Mayawati said the Congress was cunning because even though it asked votes from the ‘Bahujan’ but made sure that they remained their slaves.

She further said that no election — big or small — could be held in a free and fair manner if the BJP, Congress or the Samajwadi Party were in power.

