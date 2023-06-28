C L Anand Appointed as Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation effective 28 June

Mangaluru: The Karnataka State government has appointed KAS officer Anand C L of Hassan district as the New Commissioner of Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). He will assume charge on Wednesday (Today) 28 June 2023.

Earlier the government had appointed Mansoor Ali as the Commissioner of the MCC on 19 June 2023, who was earlier project director of the Ballari district Urban Development Treasury office. However, the government made changes within hours, amended the order and transferred Mansoor Ali as commissioner of Mangaluru Urban Development Authority. Before C L Anand took charge today, K Channabasappa served as commissioner of MCC and now has been appointed as personal assistant to the State Home Minister.

Anand C L, who hails from Mandya, has served in the Indian Army for 15 years. He had in the past served in Karkala APMC as the FDA officer for nine months. Team Mangalorean wishes him all success in his endeavours as the MCC Commissioner.

