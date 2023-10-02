CA Ananthesh V. Prabhu is the New President of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry

Mangaluru: The Kanara Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) has elected CA Ananthesh V Prabhu as its new President, leading the apex body of trade and industry in coastal Karnataka. The 83rd Annual General Meeting of all Members of Kanara Chamber of Commerce & Industry, Mangaluru held at the Registered Office of the Chamber at 4.00 p. m. on Saturday, the 30th of September, 2023 elected the new President, other Office-bearers and Directors of the Board for the year 2023-24 as under:

CA Ananthesh V. Prabhu- President

Anand Pai Ganapath- Vice-President

CA Abdur Rahman Musba – Hon. Treasurer

P. B. Ahmed Mudassar and Shri Ashwin Pai Maroor – Hon. Secretaries

DIRECTORS: Nitte Yathiraj Shetty, Amith Ramachandra, Divakar Pai Kochikar, Ashith B. Hegde, Nissar Fakeer Mohammed, B. A. Nazeer, Ms. Athmika Amin, Aditya Padmanabha Pai, Vincent Cutinha, CA Nandagopal Shenoy, Jeethan Allen Sequeira, Sujir Prasad Nayak

About President, CA ANANTHESH V PRABHU :

CA Ananthesh V Prabhu is the Managing Partner of Aruna Industries, manufacturers of Aruna brand of food products. He completed his B.com from St. Aloysius college,

Mangalore. He is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. He is presently the President of Kanara Industries Association (KIA), Baikampady, Mangaluru

In his inaugural address to the members, Ananthesh Prabhu outlined his vision and commitment to drive economic growth and support entrepreneurship in coastal Karnataka. He emphasized the importance of building on the achievements of past leaders and stressed on continuing the promotion of Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) methods. The aim is to swiftly resolve business disputes in Mangalore without costly and lengthy legal battles.he said.

Further Ananthesh Prabhu highlighted the recent approval of the Mediation Act of 2023 by the President of India, signaling its significance in this endeavor. ” KCCI is dedicated to improving regional connectivity and infrastructure. Their plans include enhancing connectivity to Bengaluru, collaborating on Bharatmala Pariyojana Projects, advocating for the relocation of the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) office to Mangaluru, fostering Industry-Academia connections, and supporting the growth of family businesses” he announced.

A prominent initiative on KCCI’ s agenda for the near future is the establishment of a Knowledge Centre. This center will serve as a hub for sharing valuable information and

promoting economic growth. It will work closely with educational institutions and government agencies to provide training and support in areas such as Taxation, Laws, IOT Technology, and more, through workshops, webinars, and instructional materials, he said. To bolster Mangaluru’s brand image, KCCI will collaborate with like-minded organizations to showcase the city’s rich cultural heritage, pristine beaches, and diverse cuisine.

The focus will be on highlighting Mangaluru’s potential as an emerging IT hub, an eco-friendly tourist destination, and a thriving local business center; Prabhu added. KCCI extends its heartfelt gratitude for the continuous support of its members, stakeholders, and the media. They eagerly anticipate active participation and comprehensive coverage of all the Chambe’;s programs and initiatives throughout the upcoming year.

