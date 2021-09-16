Spread the love



















CA First Rank Holder in India Miss Ruth Clare D’silva Felicitated by M.C.C. Bank

Mangaluru: The M.C.C. Bank Ltd. organized the felicitation programme on Wednesday 15, September 2021 to Ruth Clare Dsilva who secured the All India 1st Rank in C.A. Final (ICAI) Examination. Anil Lobo, Chairman of MCC bank presided over the programme. Vice-Chairman Jerald Jude D’Silva read the letter of Honour. He praised the great achievement of Ruth and appreciated her for the efforts she put to achieve the goal.

Anil Lobo felicitated Ruth Clare D’silva with the shawl, Bouquet and Memento. In response, Ruth D’Silva thanked the M.C.C. bank family for the warm welcome and honour and expressed her joy and gratitude towards the bank. Karnataka State Christian Minority Board chairman Joylus D’Souza was also honoured during the occasion. He praised the century-old Bank for its tremendous growth and called up the Chairman, Board of Directors and staff members to work hand in hand to take the bank towards greater heights.

In his presidential speech, Anil Lobo appreciated Ruth for her tremendous achievements and congratulated her along with her parents. He recalled her services in auditing at MCC Bank during her internship with CA Vivian Pinto. He opined that hard work always pays rich dividends and wished her good luck in her future endeavours.

Anil Patrao, Elroy Kiran Crasto, J P Rodrigues, David D’Souza, Andrew D’Souza, Marcel D’Souza, Roshan D’Souza, Herald Monteiro, Dolphy Patrao, Dr Freeda D’Souza, Professional Director C G Pinto, Dy General Manager Raj F. Menezes, Parents of Ruth Rufert D’Silva and Rosy Maria D’Silva, were also present during the occasion. Sunil Menezes, General Manager rendered the vote of thanks and Irene Rebello, Director compered the programme.

