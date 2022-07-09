Cab driver arrested for killing stray dog in B’luru

Bengaluru: Karnataka police have arrested a person for allegedly crushing a stray dog under his car in Indiranagar locality of Bengaluru, police said on Saturday.

The arrested person has been identified as Amul Raj, a resident of Jakkur. The accused had run over his car deliberately over the dog named “Brownie”.

Sneha Nandihal, a local resident, had lodged a complaint in this regard and sought action against the accused. The arrest was based on the CCTV footage.

According to police, the accused cab driver had visited his relative on June 5 in Indiranagar. While returning, he noticed the stray dog sleeping by the roadside and ran his vehicle over it.

The dog succumbed to its injuries immediately after the incident. Sneha Nandihal and other local people who took care of the dog alleged that the accused deliberately ran his car over the dog.

Meanwhile, the accused is maintaining that he did not notice the dog sleeping and inadvertently ran over his vehicle over it. The incident had taken place as he did not notice the dog sleeping by the roadside. However, police say that CCTV footage showed that it was a deliberate act.

Further investigation is on.