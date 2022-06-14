Cabinet nod to cooperation in field of youth work among bodies of SCO member states

New Delhi: The Union Cabinet on Tuesday approved agreement on cooperation in the field of youth work among the authorised bodies of the member states of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The Union Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi was apprised about the agreement signed among the SCO member states on cooperation in the field of youth work among the authorised bodies of the member states.

Consequent upon the adoption of the agreement on September 17, 2021 by the member states of SCO on cooperation in the field of youth work, the agreement was signed by the Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The official working language of the SCO Secretariat is Russian and Chinese.

The areas of cooperation include; strengthen cooperation in the field of work with youth and public youth organisations (associations) implementing state youth policy, as well as support initiatives aimed at enhancing international youth cooperation.

The objective of the agreement is to strengthen mutual trust, friendly relations and cooperation among young people of SCO member states.

It recognises the importance of ensuring the development of youth cooperation as an element of deepening friendly relations among the SCO Member States and seeking to further improve the conditions for youth cooperation based on international experience.