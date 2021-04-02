Spread the love



















Cabinet Secy to hold meeting with states showing spike in Covid cases



New Delhi: Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba will chair a meeting on Friday with the representatives of the states exhibiting a surge in Covid-19 cases.

India has recorded 81,466 fresh Covid infections in the last 24 hours, highest since last October, pushing the country’s tally to 1,23,03,131, health officials said on Friday.

Eigh states — Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh have been showing a surge in new cases.

The Centre has advised high-burden states and UTs to take stringent measures for containing the spike in coronavirus infections.

Recently, NITI Aayog Member (Health) V.K. Paul has said that the country’s current Covid scenario has been going from “bad to worse” and the trends show that the virus is still very active.