CABI’s Indian Squad for Triangular Series for the Blind 2022 Announced -Triangular Series for the Blind 2022 – India, Bangladesh & Pakistan



Bengaluru: Cricket Association for the Blind in India has picked a 17-member squad for the upcoming triangular T20 Series which will be played at UAE from March 13 to March 19, 2022. The Triangular Series will have a total of 6 League Matches and the Final which will be played on March 19, 2022. The Tournament is organized by the Friends and Well Wishers of Cricket for the Blind from UAE to promote Cricket for the Blind which has no boundaries. The matches will be played at Skyline University College Campus Sharjah. The Indian Squad will also undergo a 10-day coaching camp at Bengaluru from March 01, 2022 to March 11, 2022.

Indian Squad for the triangular Series are Kalpesh Nimbadkar (Gujarat) B1, Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B1, Sujith Munda (Jharkhand) B1, Basappa Waddagol (Karnataka) B1, Prem Kumar (Andhra Pradesh) B1, Praveen Kumar Sharma(Haryana) B1,D Venkateswara Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B2, A Maneesh(Kerala) B2, Irfan Diwan(Delhi) B2, Nakul Badanayaka (Odisha)B2, Lokesha(Karnataka) B2, Deepak Malik(Haryana) B3, Prakasha Jayaramaiah (Karnataka) B3, Sunil Ramesh (Karnataka) B3, Durga Rao (Andhra Pradesh) B3, Chandan (Uttar Pradesh) B3, Rambir(Haryana) B3.

Dr Mahantesh G. Kivadasannavar, President CABI and Founder Managing Trustee Samarthanam thanked the friends from UAE for taking the initiative in promoting Cricket for the Blind and helping cricketers to exhibit their talents which will help the players to shine at the higher level.

About the Tournament:

The Triangular Series for the Blind is played after many years at UAE. UAE hosted various tournaments for the Blind over the years and has been continuously supporting and promoting Cricket for the Blind. The friends and Well Wishers of Cricket for the Blind have come together once again to promote and patronise the Cricket for the Blind.

About CABI :

Cricket Association for the Blind CABI – Cricket Association for the Blind in India is the Apex Body Governing, Organizing and Developing Cricket for the Blind in India and has 24 State Associations and over 25,000 Players affiliated at various domestic level tournaments in India. CABI is affiliated to World Blind Cricket Ltd (WBC) and Indian Paralympic Committee and is the Cricketing Arm and Initiative of Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled. CABI organizes tournaments at District, State, Zonal and National levels. It helps the local bodies to organize local level tournaments to spot talent, develop teams of coaches, physiotherapists, trainers, umpires and other team support personnel. CABI is also working on increasing awareness on Cricket for the Blind.

By promoting the game, CABI believes that it will be a great inspiration for the visually impaired population of the country and a reminder that the real disability is only in the mind and nothing is impossible. This attitude shift required in their lives is achievable through Cricket for the Blind and eventually would help them integrate into the mainstream, for which the Success of this World Cup and a large visibility as one of its attributes assumes paramount importance. CABI strongly believes that visually challenged have all the rights to be a part of sporting glory. Cricket for the Blind is a magnificent display of how the visually challenged triumph over all challenges of life and channel it through cricket. All through the journey of taking cricket for the blind to greater heights, CABI is grateful for all the support and encouragement received from various verticals. We seek further unfaltering support from one and all to keep the game on the go!

About Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled

Samarthanam Trust for the Disabled is a National Award-winning NGO established in the year 1997 by Founder Managing Trustee Mahantesh G Kivadasannavar and his schoolmate and childhood friend, Late Sugur Paramashivaiah Nagesh. Samarthanam, one of the biggest NGOs in India, works for the empowerment of persons with disabilities and the underserved through its diverse initiatives focused on providing quality education, accommodation, nutritious food, vocational training and placement-based rehabilitation. It facilitates opportunities to enable persons with disabilities and the underserved to keep pace with the rest of the society. Today, Samarthanam Trust stands to be a complete solution provider by supporting education and livelihood needs of persons with disabilities and those from underprivileged backgrounds. The organization also facilitates direct livelihood opportunities to hundreds of persons with disabilities and women in distress through its Social Enterprises.

For More Details, please contact

