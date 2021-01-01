Spread the love



















Calendar Released on Servant of God Raymond F C Mascarenhas at Bendur

Mangaluru: In a simple ceremony on Thursday, 31 December 2020, a colourful calendar on Servant of God Raymond FC Mascarenhas was brought out by Prof. Edmund Frank, Chairman Sylvester Tressy Frank Foundation and was released to mark his 60th death anniversary, by Rev. Fr. Vincent Monteiro, Parish Priest of St Sebastian Church. Bendur, Mangaluru. An eminent alumnus of St Aloysius Institutions, Mangaluru, Raymond was the only student who passed with a 1st Class from St Aloysius High School in the Matriculation Examination in the year 1890.Trained and groomed by the Jesuit Fathers in the St Joseph Seminary, Mangaluru he was ordained priest by the bishop of Mangalore Diocese, Bishop Cavadeni SJ on 4 March 1900 at the Rosario Cathedral, Mangaluru.



Fr Raymond Mascarenhas was appointed the 1st Parish Priest of the newly formed Bendur Parish in the year 1914 and went on to found the Congregation of the Sisters of the Little Flower of Bethany on 16 July 1921.He was appointed the Vicar General of the Mangalore Diocese in the year 1931. He received the honour of Domestic Prelate from Pope Pius XII on 20 June 1955. Mgr Raymond went to his eternal rest on 23 December 1960 in his humble cottage at the Bethany Generalate Compound in Bendur, Mangaluru.

Report by Prof. Edmund Frank