Spread the love



















Call special session of Haryana Assembly: Cong



New Delhi/Chandigarh: Congress is mulling all options to dislodge the Haryana government led by Manohar Lal Khattar, which is surviving on the support of the JJP and Independents in the assembly.

The farmers agitation has made the government weak as many Independents and some MLAs of the Jannayak Janta Party JJP led by Dushyant Chautala, who is also the Deputy Chief Ministerhave expressed their unhappiness with the state of affairs under Khattar.

Vivek Bansal, AICC in-Charge of Haryana told IANS: “Our Congress legislative party leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has already demanded for the special session of the assembly but the government is not convening the session. Once the Assembly begins our leader will press for no confidence motion.”

Congress is eyeing a win-win situation — if JJP and Independents pull out of the government and support farmers the government will fall and in case the government survives then the Congress can declare that JJP and others are not with farmers and score brownie points.

The Congress had earlier demanded that Khattar resign in the wake of farmers agitation as police was trying to suppress the stir.

Congress’ state chief Kumari Selja had said on January 11: “The Chief Minister should resign as he has lost the confidence of the people, especially farmers.”

On January 26, the state ministers were set to unfurl tricolors at R-Day ceremonies but now have curtailed the program, Congress Media Department Secretary Vineet Punia said, adding “this shows that the government is afraid but not accepting the truth and repealing the farm laws as demanded by the farmers.”

The situation appears to be volatile in Punjab and Haryana where the BJP is on the backfoot. The farmers did not allow the Haryana Chief Minister to land his helicopter at his home turf in Karnal, which shows the amount of resentment he inspires.

The Khattar government is surviving on the support by the JJP which has 10 MLAs and other five Independent MLAs as the strength of the government stands at 55 in the 90-member assembly where 46 is the majority mark.

The Congress cannot pull the government down till the JJP is with the BJP as Congress has 31 MLAs and need 15 more which can only be achieved if Dushyant Chautala pulls out.