Spread the love



















Callers had More of ‘Parking Issues’ than ‘Drug Related Issues’ during PC’s Phone-In Programme

Callers had More of ‘Parking Issues’ than ‘Drug Related Issues’ during the Police Commissioner’s Phone-In Programme on Friday, 18 December. Nearly after a year, resuming the Phone-In programme which was specially arranged as part of ‘Anti-Drug Drive’, to listen and take action on drug related issues/concerns, unfortunately not even a SINGLE CALLER called and complained about drug menace in the City.



Mangaluru: After nearly a year break, the Phone-In Programme was once again held on Friday, 18 December by Police Commissioner Vikash Kuamr Vikash, especially as part of Ánti-Drug Drive’ which was launched on 15 December at the PC’s convention hall, (Ref: https://www.mangalorean.com/with-the-theme-say-no-to-drugs-mluru-city-police-launch-anti-drug-drive-15-dec-22-dec/) added to that this phone-in programme was to take in calls from the public on drug related issue, unfortunately not even a single caller had called and complained on drug menace going on in the City. ALL CALLS WERE MADE RELATED TO TRAFFIC/PARKING IN COMMERCIAL COMPLEXES and ON FOOTPATH.(Ref: Shatter Silence, Stop Violence! Rally by Roshni Nilaya & Mluru City Police Marks ‘Crime Prevention Month’ )

As a part of crime prevention month, the Mangaluru city police had been organising various public awareness programmes. The anti-drug drive was one among them. City Police Commissioner, Vikash Kumar Vikash, to receive grievances related to drug abuse in the city, had organised a special phone-in programme for the public on Friday. Speaking to the media at the end of the phone-in programme the police commissioner said “It’s a real surprise that we did not receive any calls from the public related to drugs. It is a sign that police have been able to bring drug abuse under control in the city. Nevertheless, the drive will continue in each police station limit. I have instructed officials to increase awareness on this issue, even though most of the complaints received today were related to traffic/parking in commercial complexes and on City’s footpaths”.

When a reporter asked the PC if the weekly phone-in programme that was stopped a year ago, will be relaunched, in reply Vikash Kumar said, “In present days since police officers are easily approachable on social media platforms, through phone and also at police stations, and having such access, there is no requirement to have a separate platform to address grievances. Meanwhile, police personnel have been directed to attend to each and every complaint from residents. If needed, we may occasionally have a phone-in programme, but not sure”.

With no one calling on drug related issues, many Callers questioned the Mangaluru city police as to when parking lots used for commercial purposes will be cleared. A caller said that long ago the city police had submitted a detailed report of parking lot violations to the Mangaluru City Corporation, however, even after two months of submitting the report, no progress was made in this matter, as vehicles are seen illegally parked on footpaths and at places where they are not suppose to park. In reply, the Police Commissioner said that the Mangaluru city police had identified close to 50 parking violations in Mangaluru, and the police are now concentrating on no-parking violations, and notices will be served to all 50 establishments.

A caller called and complained about haphazard parking near Saibeen Complex and Urwa Market. There was also a complaint that motorists and the public were facing difficulties near the Mangaluru North police station, due to parking of heavy vehicles beside the road. In response, PC directed ACP (Traffic) Nataraj to take action to clear the same immediately, and asked ACP to clear vehicles parked illegally in other parts of the City. Another caller expressed need of barricades or any other measure for reducing speed of vehicles coming from Udupi and taking a right turn towards Urwa market at Kottara Chowki, for which PC said the issue will be looked at. “This is a logical demand, we will discuss with NHAI officials and take necessary action” he added.

DCP (crime and traffic) Vinay A Gaonkar and DCP (law and order( Hariram Shankar, among other police officials were present during the phone-in programme.