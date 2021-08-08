Calling All Young People of DK/Mluru to Join the Police Force & Earn Rs 27K- Rs 38K

Spread the love



















Calling All Young People of Dakshian/Mangaluru to Join the Police Force & Earn Rs 27,000 plus salary as a Police Constable and Rs 38,000 plus salary as Sub-Inspector and also attractive benefits and incentives. Ever since N Shashi Kumar took charge as Mangaluru Police Commissioner he has taken various initiatives in the department like the Fitness Programme for the police, Covid Safety procedures for the benefit of the police, provided lunch & Dinner during pandemic/lockdown duty etc- and now adding to his credit is this one-month crash course for aspirants from DK/Mangaluru eager to join the police force.

Mangaluru: Since decades it has been noted by the Mangaluru department of police that youths from Dakshina Kannada rarely opt for a career in the police.

Locals in Dakshina Kannada (DK) are not able to interact properly with personnel at the lower level in police stations here, as about 85% of them are from outside.The first person anyone meets at a police station is a constable. Locals face the issue of a language barrier. According to data, in DK district police limits, only less percentage of the personnel are locals, and in Mangaluru city commissionerate, the number is abysmally low between 5-10%. Meanwhile, the Police department has been pinning their hopes on the substantial hike in the pay scale for Group-C police personnel to attract youths from coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada to the police force.



Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar

Hitherto, very few from the region came forward to take up the khaki job as they did not find it attractive because of low pay, long working hours, disparity, Gulf jobs etc. It is learnt that issues related to self-respect, long working hours, disparity and several other issues have been discouraging locals from taking up the job. As per former DCP Vinay Gaonkar, the prime reason why locals do not get selected for constable posts, is as they fail miserably when it comes to physical endurance tests. Gaonkar, who served in the city for a longer duration, attributes it to the lifestyle, where one looks physically fit, but are not active compared to their counterparts from other districts.

Gaonkar had said “During the physical tests I have noticed that compared to their counterparts from other districts, candidates from Dakshina Kannada put up a poor show. There is no chance to get selected if one does not perform well in the physical test. Apart from it, youths are not keen to join the police in lower posts, because of graveyard shifts,” “We (senior police officials) had carried out a campaign to attract local youths to join the police force. We even promised to train them for the physical endurance test using resources available in the district. It did not yield any positive response. As a result, more non-locals are employed as police constables here,” he had said.

The dismal response from locals had affected policing and maintenance of law and order in the coastal region. Intelligence gathering with regard to communal and other serious issues was a major concern as cops hailing from outside the area, who constitute more than 90 per cent of the police force in these two districts, are not familiar with local language Tulu. Further, most of the outsiders will be waiting to complete the mandatory three years tenure to take a transfer, leaving the department with a huge number of vacancies in the region.



Therefore, in an attempt to encourage people from Dakshina Kannada district to join the police force, the Mangaluru city police will be launching a month-long workshop for aspirants, and the registration for the same will start from Monday, 9 August 2021. The registrations will begin at the city police commissioner’s office. In his video communication to the media Mangaluru Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that though the commissionerate was formed about a decade ago, yet, during the recruitment process, less than 10% of candidates were selected from the Dakshina Kannada district to the district or city police force.

Hence, to encourage more people from the region to join the force, a 30-day crash course will be arranged for 100 aspirants. In-house experts have been selected as resource persons.

“The course will help aspirants prepare well during recruitment drives. The candidates are expected to produce a physical test certificate that they had cleared previously during police sub-inspector or police constable selection. The police department will bear the expenses of the food, while St Aloysius College, Mangaluru has generously accepted our request to provide hostel facilities, classrooms and a library. Separate stay arrangements have been made for men and women aspirants. The course will be held from 8 am to 8 pm every day. (8 am-1 pm; Lunch break and once again classes begin from 2 pm until 8 pm). The best part is that it is a FREE COURSE, and the first preference will be for the people from Dakshina Kannada district, and in case seats are vacant, people from other districts will be considered. Further, in case the registrations cross 100, then an entrance test will be held to select the 100 candidates for the course. This is an attempt to ensure that more locals are inducted into the police force”, said Shashi Kumar.

And a few days ago, the Police Commissioner had launched one-month Tulu language learning classes for the police personnel. Giving one example which happened long ago, ASI Kantappa K of Moodabidri police station could control an agitated mob in Bantwal a few years ago by just conversing in Beary. There was an instant connection and the locals stopped to listen. Currently, though, the majority of the police personnel here are from outside the district and not fluent in any of the local languages: Tulu, Beary or Konkani.

Police sources said from constables to senior officers, most come from places to Mnagaluru, none of the local DK languages is spoken and the local recruitment has been declining over the years. Youths from DK rarely opt for a career in the police, they said. Very few in the force can speak the local language and this is a barrier between the force and the people. Senior police officers who do speak Tulu say the difference is marked. When police personnel speak the local language, locals open up and volunteer information while they clam up on hearing Kannada.

“Speaking the local language connects two people immediately. Policing has suffered in Dakshina Kannada because those who come from outside the district show no interest in learning and conversing in the native language,” said a retired senior police officer. Apart from the familiarity factor, there are unmistakable cultural nuances. A police officer who has been working in Mangaluru for over two decades says for instance, Tulu speakers address everyone, irrespective of their age, in the plural. “Even when Tulu speakers converse in Kannada, they use the plural for all. But Kannada speakers refer to everyone in singular. When a police officer does so, it is a put-off. The tradition of this land is that everyone respects everyone in a conversation,” he said.

It should be noted that Former city police commissioner M Chandra Sekhar had introduced Tulu and Beary classes for police personnel but they were discontinued after his tenure. After him, police commissioner PS Harsha’s tweet in Tulu received an overwhelming response, with many commending his outreach. Sources also have revealed that candidates from other districts practise to pass the physical endurance test, but locals do not. “Non-locals run like horses on the race track. Another reason for locals being disinterested in joining is long working hours, due to which they have to sacrifice personal and family time,” as per one senior retired police officer.

When Team Mangalorean tried to clarify on this point, “It’s not just people from DK alone who fail in the physical endurance test, but non-locals do too”, said a police personnel who hails from Chikkamagaluru. However, the number of non-locals fail in less numbers, he said. “The difference is that outsiders practice well before they hit the track,” he said. The widely spoken languages in the region are Tulu, Beary and Konkani. It is observed that the most of the police personnel, starting from constable to senior officials come from other districts, where these languages are not spoken. Due to this barrier, they fail to deliver their best in the line of duty. On the other side, locals cooperate with police only when they converse in their mother tongue. Concerned over the low representation of locals, the department has started conducting workshops to inspire and train the youths to join the force. Sources said that in the backdrop of volatile job market in Middle East that has left many Indians jobless and the overall situation of job market in the country not being rosy, the pay hike may make youngsters from coast to consider police jobs.

