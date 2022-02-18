Calling Aloysians for Revelry Time at St Aloysius College Alumni Association Reunion on 26 Feb

Calling All Aloysians for Revelry Time at St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion on 26 February 2022 starting at 6.30 am at the St Aloysius High School Ground. Come, patronize and show that “Once An Aloysian , Always an Aloysian”!

Mangaluru: As the saying goes “Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian!-eevery Year, the old “boys” of St Aloysius College- Mangaluru converge on their Alma Mater premises to join in the ‘St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion bash, and after a break due to pandemic/lockdown, once again a few hundred SAC Alumni who in their 80’s, 70’s, 60’s ,50’s, 40’s and 30’s, along with boys and girls, are all set to join a bevy of Jesuit priests to bring back memories of their good old college days for a nostalgic and fulfilled evening full of music, entertainment and games accompanied by friendship, fellowship and sumptuous dinner.

This Alumnae Reunion bash will be a chance to brag about what the alumnus may or may not have accomplished. For some there is a fear of what has not been accomplished. And for some, they will be just interested to know how far people have come. There is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things- Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and also will be a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates or college mates. Even though 12 January was always a special day for all the old students of St Aloysius College. but this year due to pandemic restrictions the SACAA Reunion was postponed and will be held on 26 February 2022 at St Aloysius High School grounds at 6.30 pm.

It will be a nostalgic journey down the memory lane for the college buddies to come together for the Reunion Bash, where memoirs of yester years will be once again rejuvenated as the alumni will share their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy. The former students of St Aloysius College Institutions, Mangaluru along with their families, members of staff and management will revisit their Alma mater for a nostalgic and fun filled evening with music, entertainment and spot games concluding with a fellowship dinner.

To enliven the atmosphere there will not only be live music but also a few spot games, floor dance, games for the Jesuit priests, and lots of friendship cum fellowship, together with a sumptuous spread of food that will add spice to the occasion. The SACAA committee members have worked tirelessly in reaching out as many past SAC students to attend the function, and they are confident this year the SACAA Reunion bash will attract a huge crowd. Wow- talk about Saturday Night Alumni Fever! This year the SACAA Reunion falls on a Saturday, chances are that a lot more Aloysian revelers will converge for some fun and frolic.

Therefore, calling all alumni of St Aloysius School/College for this SACAA Reunion 2022, where it will be a time to look back at the wonderful time spent in this Institution and cherish all the treasured memories of School/College days! What awaits you is -Chance to meet your friends; Fellowship, Fun, Games & Music; and of course, a sumptuous dinner. The organizers are looking forward to your gracious presence. Make sure you do not miss this wonderful opportunity to participate in the Reunion 2022 to reminisce about your wonderful days back in the college premises.

And those of you who have purchased the tickets before can use the same ticket for the forthcoming Reunion bash. Make sure you do not miss this wonderful opportunity to participate in the Reunion 2022 to reminisce about your wonderful days back in the college premises. The dinner coupons of Rs 500 are available at the SACAA office (0824- 2953849) or may be purchased at the venue on that day.

For more information – Contact: SACAA Office: 0824- 2953849