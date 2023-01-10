Calling Aloysians for Revelry Time of St Aloysius College Alumni Association Reunion 2023 Bash

Calling Aloysians for Revelry Time of St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion 2023 Bash to be hosted on Thursday, 12 January 2023 at St Aloysius College High School Grounds, Mangaluru starting at 6.30 pm. Come, Patronize And Show That “Once An Aloysian, Always An Aloysian”!

Mangaluru: If it is 12 January every year it has to be the St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion Bash, and this year too it is happening on the same d!!. As the saying goes “Once an Aloysian, Always an Aloysian!-every Year, the old “boys” of St Aloysius College- Mangaluru converge on their Alma Mater premises to join in the ‘St Aloysius College Alumni Association (SACAA) Reunion bash, once again a few hundred SAC Alumni who in their 80’s, 70’s, 60’s, 50’s’40s’s and 30’s, along with boys and girls, are all set to join a bevvy of Jesuit priests to bring back memories of their good old college days for a nostalgic and fulfilled evening full of music, entertainment and games accompanied by friendship, fellowship and sumptuous dinner.

This Alumnae Reunion bash will be a chance to brag about what the alumnus may or may not have accomplished. For some, there is a fear of what has not been accomplished. And some will be just interested to know how far people have come. There is also a chance to look at the humorous side of things- Spending time looking at the fashion and the hair in old photos, and also will be a chance to look back at some of the stupid things that were done while being classmates or college mates. It will be a nostalgic journey down memory lane for the college buddies to come together for the Reunion Bash, where memoirs of oyesteryearsrs will be once again rejuvenated as the alumni will share their memories of those olden, youthful, cheerful days full of happiness and joy.

The former students of St Aloysius College Institutions, Mangaluru along with their families, members of staff and management will revisit their Alma mater for a nostalgic and fun-filled evening with music, entertainment and spot games concluding with a fellowship dinner. To enliven the atmosphere there will not only be live music but also a few spot games, floor dance, games for the Jesuit priests, and lots of friendship cum fellowship, together with a sumptuous spread of food that will add spice to the occasion. The SACAA committee members have worked tirelessly in reaching out to many past SAC students to attend the function, and they are confident this year that the SACAA Reunion bash will attract a huge crow d. Apart from live music, games, fun & frolic, including dancing and merry-making, addition the legendaries felicitations to Dr Richard Gonsalves, the professor at St Aloysius College for being elected President of JAAI South Zone for the current term (2022 to 2025), and also for completing one term as Vice President of the Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI )2016-2019.

Yet another felicitation will be done to Prof. Edmund Frank, also a professor at St Aloysius College, for representing SACAA the d Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI) at the World Union of Jesuit Alumni Congress at the United States of America in 2017; For being elected to the Governing Council of the Jesuit Alumni Association of India (JAAI ) for the current term 2019 to 2023; and For being nominated as Editor of the JAAI Newsletter.

Also on the occasion , Rector of St Aloysius Institutions Fr Melwin Pinto SJ and Principal of St Aloysius College Rev Dr Praveen Martis SJ will be launching the Benjamin Memorial Sports Foundation and Unveiling the Logo; Unveiling the KIOSK fo the r Annual Magazine of SAC Institutions; and Releasing of the Coffee Table Book

Therefore, calling all alumni of St Aloysius School/College for this SACAA Reunion 2023, where it will be a time to look back at the wonderful time spent in this Institution and cherish all the treasured memories of School/College days! What awaits you is -Chance to meet your friends; a Fellowship, Fun, Games & Music; and of course, a sumptuous dinner. The organizers are looking forward to your gracious presence. Make sure you do not miss this wonderful opportunity to participate in the Reunion 2023 to reminisce about your wonderful days back on the college premises.

The dinner coupons of Rs 500 are available at the SACAA office (0824- 2953849/8105872417-between office hours of 8.30 am- 5 pm) or may be purchased online or at the venue on that day (if available)

Noe : Pictures incorporated in the above article are file photos of earlier SACAA Reunion Get-Together