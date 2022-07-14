Calling St Aloysius College Alumni Batch of 1972 for a Golden Reunion on 11 January 2023

Mangaluru: Fifty eventful years have passed so quickly in the life of students who have passed out in the year 1972 from Aloysius College, whether from B.A., B.Com or different streams of B Sc Life has come to a full circle for these Aloysians from stepping into a period of active life after college and now, to the period of retirement. Quite a few have settled down in and around Mangalore, but most of them are residing outside Mangalore and outside India as well.

Irrespective of what career path they have chosen whether service or business, all have become successful and can now look back to all those productive years with satisfaction that they were an asset to the society, to the community, to their own family and have done well for themselves. That is what we call the unfailing “Brand Aloysius”. Sadly, quite a few of them are not in this world anymore. Some of them have left this world early and some have left late. We pray that God may grant their souls eternal rest.

Every year, in the month of January, for the past two years, the Golden Jubilee of Aloysian Graduation is being celebrated. It started with 1970 batch, and then the 1971 batch, had a mega celebration this year. Now it is the turn of 1972 batch. Extensive efforts are on to get the contacts of each of the batchmates and so far around 70 contacts have been established and a WhatsApp group has been formed, to be in touch with one another. It is heartwarming to observe the messages being exchanged among the classmates. A breakfast get together was organized on the 24 of April at the College Hall and 27 batchmates attended the function and enjoyed those nostalgic moments.

Final BA (1972 Batch)

1972 batch consisting of BA, B.Com and B Sc had a total student strength of 281. Out of these, so far we were able to get contacts of only 70 plus students through word of mouth and personal contacts.

We are now reaching out through this media to the others, as it is widely read by most of the Mangaloreans worldwide. We are hereby appealing to all our 1972 batch mates to contact us at the earliest, so that we can build an active database and you can be a part of this celebration.

Final B Com (1972 Batch)

An organizing committee is already in place headed by Archie Menezes from the B.Com batch. We hope that out of the 281of our batchmates, we should be able to get in touch with at least 150. It is surely possible. As a reader of this article you belong to the 1972 batch and was not aware of this initiative taken for the golden reunion, please get in touch with us at any of the contacts given below and we will get back to you immediately.

Final B Sc CBZ (1972 Batch)

We are planning to have the grand reunion of the 1972 batch, on the 11th of January, 2023, in the College premises, to mark the completion of 50 years of our Graduation. This is once in a life time opportunity. Let us make the best of it!

Final B Sc PCM (1972 Batch)

Final B Sc PMC (1972 Batch )

Please state your Name, Batch, Phone/WhatsApp number and email. We look forward to a grand nostalgic reunion with your presence.

Please contact us by 31st of July 2022 through any of these contacts:

Email:sac.sacaa@gmail.com

Phone/WhatsApp:

8904704798- Ms. Savitha D’Souza (Alumni Relations Manager, St Aloysius Institution )

9741162025- Archibald Menezes

9343561405 – Gregory Serrao

9740233061 – Ramesh Rao

9880439501 – Narayana Poojari

9995422061 – Varadaraj Pai

9845164130– Harold Fernandes

+ 971 55 1003500 – James Mendonca