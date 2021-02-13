Spread the love



















Cambodia approves emergency use of China’s Sinovac vaccine



Phnom Penh: Cambodia officially approved the emergency use of China’s Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine, the country’s Health Minister Mam Bunheng said on Friday.

“Taking into account of the pandemic of Covid-19, with a view to protecting life and health of Cambodian people, the Ministry of Health of the Kingdom of Cambodia has decided to grant Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine for the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) in Cambodia, he said in a statement.

Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine has been used safely in China and other countries, the minister was quoted as saying by the Xinhua news agency.

The EUA of the vaccine will take into effect immediately, he said.

On February 4, Cambodia also approved the emergency use of China’s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine, saying that it is used safely in China and other countries.

The Southeast Asian nation kicked off an anti-Covid-19 inoculation drive on February 10, days after receiving the first batch of Sinopharm vaccine from China.

Cambodia has seen remarkable success in containing the spread of Covid-19. The kingdom has so far registered a total of 479 confirmed Covid-19 cases, with zero deaths and 463 recoveries, according to the Ministry of Health