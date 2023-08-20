Cameras to record traffic violations to come up in Mangaluru city: DCP B.P. Dinesh Kumar

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime and Traffic) B.P. Dinesh Kumar said here on Saturday that new type of cameras specifically to record traffic violations will come up in the city shortly.

Speaking at the ‘Sanchara Samparka Divasa’ organised by the Traffic West police station, he said that those cameras will record violations such as signal jumping, not wearing helmet and seat belt, and the like by clearly capturing the registration numbers of such vehicles.

The police will impose fine by accessing those images. The cameras to be installed will be in addition to “smart poles” and surveillance cameras already functioning in the city aiding in enforcement of traffic rules.

Kumar said that not withstanding registering several cases some city buses continue to use shrill horns.

“If we find using shrill horns anymore, we will, henceforth, not just recommend for suspension of driving licence of the bus driver but also detain such buses for a day,” he said.

Executive Engineer of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. Chandrakanth said bids have been called to select an agency for maintaining the pedestrian underpass at Hampankatta and also set up people-friendly shops there. The agency will also make use of the open-air theatre at Hampankatta for hosting Yakshagana and other cultural programmes.

To a complaint on some city buses abruptly cancelling the trips and not plying on the routes for which permits are issued, Dilraj Alva, member of Dakshina Kannada Bus Owners’ Association, said GPS devices have been installed in all the city buses and their movement is being closely monitored by personnel at the Central Command Centre of the Mangaluru Smart City Ltd.

Instances of cancellation of trips, deviation from prescribed routes and rash and negligent driving can be easily detected, he said.

Alva said some drivers were switching off GPS devices which was making it difficult for Command Centre and for commuters connected to “Chalo” app to track movement of city buses.

Mangaluru City Corporation Executive Engineer Naresh Shenoy said representatives of the association can sit in the Command Centre and ensure buses ply properly in the city. School vans too can be connected with the Command Centre and realtime information about the movement of vans can be shared with parents, he said.

Assistant Regional Transport Officer Vishwanath Nayak said 87 driving licenses have been kept under suspension this year following inquiry on recommendation by police against motorists violating traffic rules.

Suresh Kumar, a resident of Malemar, pointed out at hardship for motorists in plying on service road from D-Mart outlet to Kuntikana Junction. Ashok, a resident of Urva, pointed out the problem faced by pedestrians in moving from Narayana Guru Circle (erstwhile Lady Hill Circle) bus stop to Mannagudde.

Activist G. Hamunath Kamath asked police to make use of vehicle clamps and regulate haphazard parking. Jayakrisha of Kottara Chowki expressed need of better signages and road marking on the roads in the city.

