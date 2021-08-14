Spread the love



















Camila Giorgi secures semis berth with win over Coco Gauff



Montreal: Camila Giorgi avenged a recent loss to American teenager Coco Gauff as the Italian upset the 15th seed to enter the semifinals of the National Bank Open here on Saturday (IST).

In the last-four, she will face Jessica Pegula of the US, who won a tight contest against No.13 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia.

Camila defeated the No.15 seed Coco, 6-4, 7-6(2), in their quarterfinal clash.

“I think it was a great match,” Camila was quoted as saying by wtatennis.com. “I think I was very consistent. It was a great level, I think.”

It took an hour and 39 minutes for former top-30 player Camila to oust the American teenager, extending her career-best performance in Canada. Camila had never reached the round of 16 at this event prior to this season.

World No.71 Camila has now eliminated three top-25 players from the Montreal event this week. The Italian upset No. 9 seed Elise Mertens of Belgium in the first round and No.7 seed Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic in the round of 16.

Coco had defeated Giorgi in straight sets in their only previous meeting, which came during the American’s run to the title on the clay courts of Parma earlier this year, in Camila’s home country.

However, Camila turned the tables on the Canadian hardcourts, winning 62 per cent of points off of Coco’s second serve, which led to four breaks over two close sets.

“I think it’s the first time I don’t have interruption,” Camila said of her strong form. “I play many, many tournaments now in this year without stopping. So I think this is the key. I didn’t have [this] in other years. I think I always had some issue physically, or injury or something. So I think now I’m playing my game really.”

Next up for Camila will be a semifinal clash against Jessica Pegula of the US, who staged a fine comeback to overcome No.13 seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia, 1-6, 7-6(4), 6-0.

Jessica had already beaten Ons once in Canada, having knocked out the Tunisian in their first meeting, en route to her maiden WTA final at 2018 Quebec City.

