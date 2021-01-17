Spread the love



















Camouflage

In this world of social media, nothing is impossible.

Here, strangers become best friends, and best friends turn into strangers. If a soldier dies, everyone turns patriotic for a day. If a girl gets raped, her name and photos will be up on everyone’s stories/status/posts instead of the rapist’s, in the name of “consolation“. If a person commits suicide, everyone here is investigating expertise. If someone’s depression story goes viral, everybody here spreads love and asks their friends about their mental health for the first and last time. If someone commits a small mistake during a public speech, those who did spread love yesterday, turn into pro-trollers and spoil his mental health/peace. If someone miss-spells a word, everyone here acts like a spelling bee winner. If someone makes grammatical errors, making fun of him is all we know to do.

How are we different from the Camouflage?

Influence of Social Media:

During my early teens, I was very fascinated to use social media. I had accounts on almost every platform, you name it, I had it. Did I not have better work to do other than scrolling through the feed? I definitely had, but still chose to scroll most of the time, watching what “social media Influencers” did, where they travelled, what they ate, what they wore. All of that just made me question my lifestyle.

But eventually, I felt uncomfortable watching Social media’s influence on consumerism. I was taught to live a minimalist and sustainable lifestyle. My parents always used to remind me about the difference between ‘want’ and ‘need’. I strongly feel that all of us should reduce our consumption and lead sustainable lifestyles as it has a major effect on climate change and biodiversity. But social media mostly promotes consumption of the things that are not even necessary. It influences people to travel all the time, which definitely has a long term effect on biodiversity.

You may ask me how travelling affects nature. It won’t affect nature if you travel for knowledge and peace. But what attracts you is the well built and decorated resorts. Taking Instagram worthy pictures is the main reason for the youths to travel nowadays. People don’t even think about anyone else while polluting the places they travel. If a place gets travellers attention, then trees are chopped off to make roads and staycations. Don’t you think all of these have a long term effect on nature and climate?

When I thought about all of these, I no longer had a reason to be influenced by social media.

By this, I didn’t mean everything here is fake. There are so many talents here, struggling to uplift their identity. Who use social media for the sake of business/to showcase his/her talents like writing/singing/cooking, and many more things that are left unrecognized. It’s really hard for budding artists to find a safe place on social media amidst all the grown pages/influencers. Most of them can’t afford to get a promotion. It’s not possible to get new followers here without any paid promotion.

Who really gets all the attention is the one who changes the colour accordingly.

I know, Social media is nice. But do you know what’s nicer?

Socializing

I know, stalking people makes you happy. But do you know what will make you happier? Talking to them.

I know, social media connects you with the people around the world. But do you know what socializing does? Connects you with the people around you.

What do you think is more important?

Connecting with the people across the sea or the hallway?

About the Author

Chandini K, student of School of Social Work, Roshni Nilaya. She’s an 18-year-old girl who is always open for new life experiences. She cooks, bakes, writes and reads to keep herself busy. Living a sustainable life independently is her long term goal. Finally, she’s the one who believes in living the moments but not recording them on social media.