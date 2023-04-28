Campaigning turns violent in K’taka’s Varuna, BJP warns Siddaramaiah

Mysuru: Campaigning in the high-voltage Varuna constituency in Karnataka turned violent after the Congress and BJP workers clashed with each other in the Siddaramanahundi village, the birthplace of Opposition leader Siddaramaiah, following which the BJP leaders warned him of the consequences.

Siddaramaiah, an aspirant for the post of Chief Minister if Congress is voted to power, is facing a formidable candidate in Minister for Housing V. Somanna from the BJP.

Nagesh, a BJP worker who was injured in the clash, has been hospitalized in Mysuru. Somanna and MP from Mysuru-Kodagu seat, Pratap Simha visited the injured party worker at the hospital on Friday and warned Siddaramaiah of consequences if he encouraged highhandedness of his party workers.

Somanna told the mediapersons that the BJP workers are being threatened in the Varuna constituency. “I will complain about all this to the Election Commission,” he added.

MP Pratap Simha dubbed Siddaramaiah as a casteist. “All voters in Varuna know about Siddaramaiah’s caste inclination. All sections of the society are with Somanna. If one call is given by Somanna, you (Siddaramaiah) will face a similar situation in all places of the constituency.

“If Siddaramaiah continues this trend, we will be forced to take steps which will disturb the peace of the constituency. We also have the capabilities,” he warned.

“There is desperation and meanness in Siddaramaiah’s camp. They are fearing defeat and indulging in hurling abuses and creating nuisance wherever Somanna goes to seek votes,” Pratap Simha stated.

“The BJP workers are attacked with stones. The Congress workers are holding buckets full of stones and pelting them at the BJP workers. They are targeting the BJP campaign,” he said.

