Campus Front of India holds Campaign on Necessity of Govt Medical College in Udupi

Udupi: The Campus Front of India, Udupi district launched a campaign on the necessity of Government Medical College in the district on June 21.

Speaking during a press meet held at the press club, Nawaz district leader of CFI said, “There is a demand to establish a Government Medical College in Udupi which is pending for many years. Students who are interested in pursuing education in the medical field are unable to fulfil their dreams due to the non-availability of medical seats in their home town after securing marks in NEET. The fees structure in private Medical colleges is very high and therefore force the students to give up their dreams of becoming doctors”.

Nawaz further said, “Taking this issue seriously, the Campus Front of India, Udupi District submitted a Memorandum to the State Government through the Deputy Commissioner to sanction a Government Medical College in Udupi District in the upcoming budget session. But the response from the Deputy Commissioner was not favourable. Even though there is Government land for the construction of a Government Medical College, the Deputy Commissioner has said that there is no Govt Land available to construct a Medical college. Is this the way for a Civil Servant to respond for the demand of a Government Medical College in the district?”

Nawaz also said, “There are a total of 19 Government Medical Colleges in the state but in Udupi, we don’t have any Government Medical College. There is some percentage of Government Quota in Private Medical Colleges. But none in Udupi District. Udupi District has always been a topper in SSLC and PU examinations in the state. Udupi is also known as the Education Hub of Karnataka, but unfortunately, it has no Government Medical College. This is a big shame and injustice done to the district. The District In-charge Minister who is also the Home Minister of the State has not shown any concern on this issue. It is a matter of grave concern that a Minister is unable to work for the development of the District.”

Taking note of this issue, Campus Front of India, Udupi District has started an Andolan with the slogan #UdupiDemandsGovtMedicalCollege. As part of this Andolan, a historic movement will be led by Campus Front of India, bringing together masses, progressive thinkers and various social activists and student organizations. We have already made all kinds of preparations. The people of Udupi will witness this historic movement. The fight is going to intensify in the coming days if the demand is not fulfilled,” he said.

Aseel Akram District president CFI, Masood Manna Secretary, Anfal Gangolli and Zamzam were also present during the press meet.

