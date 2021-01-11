Spread the love



















Can stay implementation of the farm laws: SC to Centre



New Delhi: Hearing petitions challenging the new farm laws as well as the ones related to the ongoing agitation at Delhi borders, the Supreme Court on Monday said ‘it will stay the implementation of the farm laws if the government did not do it’.

Chief Justice said, “We will stay implementation if the Centre doesn’t do it.”

The Supreme Court said it wants to make it clear that it is not stifling protest and the protest could carry on. But the question is whether protest should be held at the same site or should be shifted to accommodate free movement of citizens, the top court said.

The apex court told the Centre that it is reiterating to form a committee to examine the farm laws. “Until then, the court can stay the implementation of the farm laws.

“We want the atmosphere to be conducive, let the laws be on hold and go to the committee,” said the CJI.

The court said it apprehends there may be violence at the protest site, intended or unintended.

“We don’t want blood on our hands,” said Chief Justice S.A. Bobde.



