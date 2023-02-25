Canada to send four more battle tanks to Ukraine

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will donate four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukraine.



Ottawa: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has announced that Canada will donate four additional Leopard 2 main battle tanks to support Ukraine.

Trudeau said on Friday that Canada will also donate an armoured recovery vehicle and over 5,000 rounds of ammunition, and impose new sanctions on nearly 200 more individuals and entities including members of Russia’s lower house of parliament and ministers, Xinhua news agency reported.

Also on Friday, Minister of Foreign Affairs Melanie Joly announced a contribution of more than 32 million Canadian dollars ($25.6 million) to Ukraine for demining and other efforts to address conflict-related sexual violence and counter chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear threats.

In January, Canadian Defence Minister Anita Anand said the country would send four battle tanks to Ukraine. The Canadian Armed Forces currently has 82 German-made Leopard 2 battle tanks.

Since February 2022, Canada has committed over 5 billion Canadian dollars ($4 billion) in multifaceted support to Ukraine.

According to a new poll conducted by Ipsos, 48 per cent Canadians agreed that Canada can’t afford to give financial support to Ukraine.

Canadians’ interest in the conflict and support for Ukraine may be starting to wane as the war drags on. Canadians appear to be turning inwards more as they experience increased economic hardship, said Darrell Bricker, CEO of Ipsos Global Public Affairs.

Like this: Like Loading...