Canada’s airlift mission from Kabul ends



Ottawa: The Canadian mission in Afghanistan has ended and most military personnel have left the war-torn nation, Acting Chief of Defense Staff Wayne Eyre said.

In a statement on Thursday, Eyre said a small contingent has stayed behind to support allies, adding that Canada has helped evacuate more than 3,700 people from Kabul, reports Xinhua news agency.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau had announced on Tuesday that Canada will keep its military personnel in Afghanistan despite US President Joe Biden’s commitment for an August 31 American military deadline in the country.

The country will continue to put pressure on Taliban to allow people to leave Afghanistan, Trudeau said.

Trudeau’s remarks came after the Tuesday virtual summit of G7 leaders who met to discuss whether an extension of the American military commitment to Afghanistan is needed for evacuating all foreign nationals and vulnerable Afghans who helped the Americans and the NATO allies.

