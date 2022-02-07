Canada’s Jagmeet Singh says no to Ottawa truckers, but backed protests in India



New Delhi: Jagmeet Singh, the Sikh-origin leader of Canada’s New Democratic Party (NDP) who is now condemning a truckers strike in Ottawa, had staunchly supported the farmers protests in India last year.

Late last month, Singh condemned a convoy of truckers and others travelling to Ottawa to protest a federal rule requiring that all cross-border drivers be vaccinated against Covid-19, CBC News reported.

Singh said some of the people behind the demonstration are pushing “false information” through “inflammatory, divisive and hateful comments”.

The NDP leader said he doesn’t support a campaign that harbours “extremist and dangerous views” and “unequivocally” disapproves of his brother-in-law’s decision to donate, the report said.

The protest is being organised by Canada Unity, a group that opposes Covid-19-related measures.

Its organisers say it is intended to push Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his government to drop the vaccine mandate for truckers and do away with other public health protections.

Contrary to his present stand on disruption, Singh had supported protests by a section of farmers in India and called on Trudeau to condemn the violence in India.

“I am deeply concerned about the violence against farmers in India Those calling to harm farmers must be held accountable and the right to peaceful protest must be protected I am calling on Justin Trudeau to condemn the violence, immediately,” Singh had said in a tweet in January last year.