Canara High School Ex-Headmaster Venkatesh Kamath No More

Mangaluru : Kanthavar Venkatesh Kamath (75), the former headmaster of Canara High School (Main), Dongerkery passed away in the wee hours of Thursday, April 29, 2021 following age related illness. He had been admitted to Tara Clinic in the city a few days back and breathed his last at about 2:00 a.m. this morning. He is survived by his wife, Jayalaxmi, two sons Vittaldas and Sathish, and a daughter Vidya R. Bhandary, six grandchildren, three younger brothers and two younger sisters Last rites were performed at 10:00 a.m. at his residence at Dongerkery, followed by cremation at Boloor Crematorium.

Kanthavar Venkatesh Kamath was born on 15th October 1945 as the eldest son of the six children of Sundar Kamath and Rukhma Bai Kamath. His family ran a well-known flour mill near New Chitra Talkies. He did his schooling at BEM High School, Car Street and graduated in BSc and B. Ed. at Government College, Mangalore

He joined Canara High School (Main) in 1970 and taught Mathematics, General Science and Kannada. He became Headmaster in 1976, at the relatively young age of 31 and served for over three decades until he took voluntary retirement in 2003. He oversaw the school’s Centenary Celebrations in 1991. Known to be a quiet and reserved person by nature, former students remember him as a strict disciplinarian as well as a compassionate person. He was of humble nature and led a simple life. Thousands of students have passed out during his tenure and have become successful in all walks of life.

After retirement he had immersed himself in religious activities and served as a trustee of Kudtheri Mahamaya Temple, Car Street for almost 17 years.